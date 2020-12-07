The 10 best video games of 2020, according to critics

Nintendo ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’

In 2020, with millions of people observing stay-at-home orders amidst an ongoing pandemic, video games were bigger than ever.

The year started big in March with the wildly popular “Animal Crossing” game for Nintendo’s Switch, and ended equally big with the launch of the next-gen Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

These are the 10 best games of 2020, according to review scores averaged by Metacritic.

Whether you were carefully outfitting a tropical island, exploring City 17 as Gordon Freeman, or something else entirely, there were a ton of great games to play in 2020.

And it was quite a year for gaming, with more people than ever turning to video games as the ongoing pandemic forced millions indoors.

But what’s the best of the best? Here’s how critics ranked the top 10 games of 2020:

10. “F1 2020”

Codemasters

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Google Stadia

9. “Crusader Kings III”

Paradox Interactive

Platforms: PC, Mac, Linux

8. “Microsoft Flight Simulator”

Petri Levälahti/Microsoft

Platforms: PC (and coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series S|Series X)

7. “Demon’s Souls”

‘Demon Souls’ / Sony

Platforms: PlayStation 5

6. “Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition”

Square Enix

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC

5. “Ori and the Will of the Wisps”

Microsoft

Platforms: Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, PC

4. “Half-Life: Alyx”

‘Half-Life Alyx’/ Valve

Platforms: PC

3. “Hades”

Supergiant Games

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PC

2. “The Last of Us: Part II”

Sony

Platforms: PlayStation 4

1. “Persona 5 Royal”

Atlus

Platforms: PlayStation 4

