The 10 Best Universities To Work For In 2013

The start of the school year doesn’t just mean that students are headed back to class — it’s also “back to work” for many university employees.

Glassdoor.com recently released its 2013 ranking of the top universities to work for, based off of anonymous employee reviews posted to the website.

Public universities accounted for more than half of the top 10. The other spots were filled by some of the best colleges in the country, although the highest ranked Ivy League school — Cornell — placed just outside of the top 10.

Additionally, the Lone Star State dominated the top of the list, with three of its public universities placing in Glassdoor’s top 10 — including the number one school to work for, Texas Tech University.

