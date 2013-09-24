The 10 Best Universities To Work For In 2013

The start of the school year doesn’t just mean that students are headed back to class — it’s also “back to work” for many university employees.
Glassdoor.com recently released its 2013 ranking of the top universities to work for, based off of anonymous employee reviews posted to the website.
Public universities accounted for more than half of the top 10. The other spots were filled by some of the best colleges in the country, although the highest ranked Ivy League school — Cornell — placed just outside of the top 10.
Additionally, the Lone Star State dominated the top of the list, with three of its public universities placing in Glassdoor’s top 10 — including the number one school to work for, Texas Tech University.
Employer rating: 4.2
Recent University Employee Commentary:
'A model university. Strives for excellence, every person, every day. Excellent management team. They exemplify the guiding principles of the university.' -- University of Texas at San Antonio Employee (San Antonio, TX)
President / Chancellor: Ricardo Romo
President / Chancellor approval rating: 100%
Source: Glassdoor
Employer rating: 4.3
Recent University Employee Commentary:
'Stanford is an open environment full of smart and motivated people. There are great benefits for employees, including retirement, health care, additional career training, and transportation. There is great support for a good work/life balance.' -- Stanford University Employee (location n/a)
President / Chancellor: John L. Hennessy
President / Chancellor approval rating: 95%
Employer rating: 4.3
Recent University Employee Commentary:
'Work in a great department where the faculty and staff are down-to-earth. Sense of purpose in supporting groundbreaking research. Stable employment and opportunities within MIT for professional growth and promotions. Flexible working arrangements can sometimes be negotiated.' -- MIT Employee (Cambridge, MA)
President / Chancellor: L. Rafael Reif
President / Chancellor approval rating: 92%
Employer rating: 4.3
Recent University Employee Commentary:
'Hospital system is well-funded so there is flexibility in programming. The benefits package was excellent. The UM community is global so you're always bound to meet a friendly alum or employee wherever you go.' -- University of Michigan Employee (Ann Arbor, MI)
President / Chancellor: Mary Sue Coleman
President / Chancellor approval rating: 97%
Employer rating: 4.3
Recent University Employee Commentary:
'Nice academic environment, beautiful campus. Here in Ames, Iowa, a college town, you can meet dedicated students, scientists from all over the world. ISU provides lots of opportunities to train your leadership and cooperate skills.' -- Iowa State University Employee (Ames, IA)
President / Chancellor: Steven Leath
President / Chancellor approval rating: 100%
Employer rating: 4.3
Recent University Employee Commentary:
'It's an excellent academic institution, with wonder students, faculty, and staff. The name carries weight with employers and grant reviewers. Austin is a truly wonderful city to live in.' -- University of Texas at Austin Employee (Austin, TX)
President / Chancellor: William Powers Jr.
President / Chancellor approval rating: 94%
Employer rating: 4.3
Recent University Employee Commentary:
'Great benefits. Great amount of paid time off, great people to work with. They want you to succeed. Encourage you to continue your education. The hours are good. Some positions are more flexible then others. Easy to stay forever.' -- Carnegie Mellon University Employee (Pittsburgh, PA)
President / Chancellor: Dr. Subra Suresh
President / Chancellor approval rating: n/a
Employer rating: 4.4
Recent University Employee Commentary:
'A wide selection of professors and graduate students to work with; well-equipped laboratories; a new material characterization laboratory is about to open; nice campus and recreational facilities; unpaid internship opportunities with X-FAB Texas in town.' -- Texas Tech University Employee (Lubbock, TX)
President / Chancellor: Kent Hance
President / Chancellor approval rating: 94%
