FOOLED YA: 10 Awesome Trick Plays That Worked

Photo: AP
Fool me once, shame on you.Fool me twice … I probably need better scouting.
There are few moments in sports more exciting than a well-timed and well-executed trick play.
But forget about your standard fake punts and double-reverses. It takes real ingenuity to fool people these days.
Fortunately, there are still a few tricks that any good coach should have up their sleeve.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.