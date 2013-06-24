10 Awesome Tiki Bars From Around The World

These world-renowned tiki bars are sure to please those who enjoy the luxury of a tropical paradise yet happen to be sojourning in a large city.
While some are known for their large punch bowls or particularly convincing theme, others are notorious for their own unique flair.
One thing is certain; each venue is guaranteed to have a vibrant upbeat atmosphere, fruity cocktails galore, and serve as a much-needed escape from the daily hustle and bustle of metropolitan life.
This story was originally published by Party Earth.
6150 Geary BoulevardSan Francisco, CA 94121With its fun-loving yet versatile crowd and heavily decorated bar area, San Francisco's Trad'r Sam's easily nabs the first spot on the list. Aptly named frozen drinks here include the Scorpion Bowl and the Zombi
Grünberger Strasse 5510245 BerlinThe considerably more laid back Palm Beach boasts not one but four locations in Berlin, so visitors will certainly find this beach-like tiki tavern hard to miss.
145 Shoreditch High Street
London E1 6JEWhile tiki bars in London may not seem hard to come by (in fact, there is one other London-based hotspot on this list), The Shoreditch is a trendy paradise of its own and easily steals 3rd place. This venue is unlike any other in that it consists of two very distinct levels and has chosen a decidedly kitschy theme; newcomers will be surprised, in the best possible way of course, to see pink flamingos paired with vintage paintings and saloon style mirrors.
538 East 14th Street
New York, NY 10009As its name implies, Otto's Shrunken Head promises a collection of realistic island-themed shrunken skulls and, what's more, a distinctly grungy vibe perfect for tiki enthusiasts who enjoy rocking out with a frozen daiquiri in hand. Those in search of things to do in NYC need look no further than Otto's.
4427 West Sunset Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90027This paradise-themed hotspot resides on the opposing coast in Los Angeles. With its unassuming Polynesian knickknacks and charmingly stereotypical tiki masks, this small hole-in the wall, appropriately titled Tiki-Ti is sure to please hipsters and Dodger's fans alike.
1 Dover Street
Mayfair London W1S 4LDThe second London venue Mahiki promises to its patrons a friendly, upbeat, and unpretentious vibe. Cocktails at this two-story Polynesian club are innovatively served in treasure chests, coconut shells, and miniature diver helmets.
Leopoldstrasse 13
80802 MunichMunich's Tijuana Café, located in Schwabing near the University, deserves its spot on this list. The Mexican theme and tropical setting attract a young, fashionable crowd who shamelessly generate an irresistibly carefree environment.
Carrer de Joaquín Costa, 39
08001 BarcelonaComing in at number 8 is the Barcelona-based Tahiti. This laidback 50's style venue offers well-prepared drinks typical of a tiki-themed bar.
10 Rue Frochot
75009 ParisLocals and expats alike flock to this atypical tiki bar. Located in Paris, Dirty Dick boasts a casual atmosphere and an authentic Island feel.
49 Essex Street
New York, NY 10002Last but not least is New York's PKNY. With its mellow environment and expertly crafted tropical drinks, this tiki wonderland promises good conversation with a diverse group of bar goers.
