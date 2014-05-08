The 10 Best Tech Companies To Work For That Are NOT In Silicon Valley

It’s probably fair to call Silicon Valley the center of the tech universe. The Valley is home to more tech companies than any other region, including some of the best companies on the planet to work for (Google, Facebook, Twitter).

But it’s also an insanely expensive place to live.

Turns out, you don’t have to live there to have a fabulous job at a great tech company. There are awesome companies all over the country.

We asked employee crowdsourcing site Glassdoor.com to tell us which one of these are the best according to their employees.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.