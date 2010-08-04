10 Awesome Swimming Pools (And Homes) You Can Buy Right Now

Photo: Zillow
When the temperatures are climbing Mount Everest, and the heat becomes intolerable, all what people want is to cool down at a pool with an exotic cocktail in their hand. Even better if it’s in a place worthy of their most extravagant dreams.The real estate blog Zillow selected some of the best oasis-like swimming pools that you can find in luxury homes for sale all over the country. Here is their selection.
Right next to Lake Washington, the pool of the $23,800,000 mansion in Mercer Island has a dramatic view
This amazing 50-foot pool starts inside before leading to a stunning mountain view in a $13,950,000 villa in Fairfield, CA
This pool is in the middle of a $21,995,000 Mediterranean-style villa with 18 bedrooms in Beverly Hills
Watch out for this pool's edge above the Hollywood Hills in Los Angeles within this $12,950,000 property
