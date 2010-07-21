The 10 Best States For Employment In America

Photo: Midtown Crossing via Flickr
A new release of the Bureau of labour Statistics shows that state-level unemployment rate in June have decreased somewhat throughout the country.We showed you the biggest losers earlier, where unemployment remains incredibly high.
But now we have the winners, and some are in surprising corners of the United States.
Unemployment rate in June 2010: 6.8%
Unemployment rate in May 2010: 6.7%
Unemployment rate in June 2010: 6.8%
Unemployment rate in May 2010: 7.0%
Unemployment rate in June 2010: 6.8%
Unemployment rate in May 2010: 6.8%
Unemployment rate in June 2010: 6.5%
Unemployment rate in May 2010: 6.6%
Unemployment rate in June 2010: 6.3%
Unemployment rate in May 2010: 6.6%
Unemployment rate in June 2010: 6.0%
Unemployment rate in May 2010: 6.2%
Unemployment rate in June 2010: 5.9%
Unemployment rate in May 2010: 6.4%
Unemployment rate in June 2010: 4.8%
Unemployment rate in May 2010: 4.9%
Unemployment rate in June 2010: 4.5%
Unemployment rate in May 2010: 4.6%
Unemployment rate in June 2010: 3.6%
Unemployment rate in May 2010: 3.6%
Source: BLS news release and historical data
