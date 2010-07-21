The 10 Best States For Employment In America

Isabelle Schafer
A new release of the Bureau of labour Statistics shows that state-level unemployment rate in June have  decreased somewhat throughout the country.We showed you the biggest losers earlier, where unemployment remains incredibly high.

But now we have the winners, and some are in surprising corners of the United States.

#10: Oklahoma

Unemployment rate in June 2010: 6.8%

Unemployment rate in May 2010: 6.7%

#9: Minnesota

Unemployment rate in June 2010: 6.8%

Unemployment rate in May 2010: 7.0%

#8: Iowa

Unemployment rate in June 2010: 6.8%

Unemployment rate in May 2010: 6.8%

#7: Kansas

Unemployment rate in June 2010: 6.5%

Unemployment rate in May 2010: 6.6%

#6: Hawaii

Unemployment rate in June 2010: 6.3%

Unemployment rate in May 2010: 6.6%

#5: Vermont

Unemployment rate in June 2010: 6.0%

Unemployment rate in May 2010: 6.2%

#4: New Hampshire

Unemployment rate in June 2010: 5.9%

Unemployment rate in May 2010: 6.4%

#3: Nebraska

Unemployment rate in June 2010: 4.8%

Unemployment rate in May 2010: 4.9%

#2: South Dakota

Unemployment rate in June 2010: 4.5%

Unemployment rate in May 2010: 4.6%

#1: North Dakota

Unemployment rate in June 2010: 3.6%

Unemployment rate in May 2010: 3.6%

