The 10 of the best signs that Patriots fans used to taunt the NFL on opening night

New England fans turned out in full force to Gillette Stadium in Foxboro last night to watch their beloved Patriots beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 28-21.

The game itself had a little bit of everything: a first-quarter headset snafu that the Steelers said was yet another instance of the Patriots cheating, three Rob Gronkowski touchdowns, and a garbage time backdoor push by the Steelers that had many otherwise nonpartisan viewers (including yours truly!) pulling their hair out.

In the stands, many Pats fans waved creative, colourful, and occasionally vulgar signs to both celebrate Tom Brady’s ultimate Deflategate victory and bash Roger Goodell.

Here are some of the best!

A lot of signs had to do with the Roger Goodell's morals. Maddie Meyer/Getty This guy, on the other hand, was a little more to the point. Maddie Meyer/Getty Roger Goodell is a monkey! ¯_(ツ)_/¯ Maddie Meyer/Getty Simple but effective. Jim Rogash/Getty Sorry you couldn't make it, Mr. Commish. Maddie Meyer/Getty Not everyone took shots at Goodell -- some were just happy to have Brady back! Maddie Meyer/Getty Let's turn an athlete worth $120 million into a popular socialist revolutionary who greatly supported the redistribution of wealth! Maddie Meyer/Getty Trump/Brady 2016! Jim Rogash/Getty

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.