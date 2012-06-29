The 10 Best Selling Prescription Drugs In The United States

Photo: Harveyben

This and last year were big years for the so called “patent cliff”, where drug makers started to face generic competition on some of their biggest money makers.This included some of the biggest drugs in history, including Lipitor and Plavix.Chasing blockbusters is dangerous. AstraZeneca, which has focused on such drugs, recently saw its CEO depart as earnings plunged.



Only a fraction of drugs succeed, but a look at how much a blockbuster is worth makes it clear why companies continue to chase them.

Here are some of the key facts:

The top 20 drugs in the United States accounted for $319.9 billion in sales in 2011.

The most lucrative drugs of the top 10 were those that attempt to prevent heart disease, followed by those that treat depression.

AstraZeneca has the most drugs in the top 10 with three, followed by Bristol-Myers Squibb with two.

Four of the top 10 drugs have recently lost patent protection in the United States, with another joining later this year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.