WATCH: The 10 Best 'Rich Mitt' Moments

Photo: YouTube/gopconvention2012

This week, Mitt Romney finds himself again being criticised for being out of touch with average Americans.In a video of a Romney fundraiser released yesterday by Mother Jones, Romney is heard saying that 47% of Americans don’t pay income tax, are too dependent on the government and he can never convince them to take responsibility for themselves.



The Romney campaign says the comments were poorly phrased, but not much different from his usual stump speech.

Nonetheless, the candidate finds himself once again trying to fend off the critique that he’s an out of touch rich guy – an image he has certainly contributed to with some blunders on the campaign trail. From betting Rick Perry $10,000 to saying middle class Americans earn between $200,000 – $250,000 a year, Romney has frequently left both supporters and critics scratching their heads.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.