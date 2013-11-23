The 10 Best Retailers To Work For

Glassdoor.com, a job review website, just released its 2013 Retail Report Card, ranking the top 10 retailers to work for.
The report looked at over 250 companies and ranked them according to which ones had the most positive employee reviews written on Glassdoor’s online job review forum.
Employees judged their job experience — including the flexibility of work schedules, the stress of the job environment, and the ability to develop a career with the retailer — on a scale from one to five, with five representing the highest employee satisfaction.
Scott Dobroski, Glassdoor’s corporate communications manager and job community expert, also said the top 10 companies in the report represent some of the highest paid jobs available in retail. Glassdoor calculated ratings to the thousandth decimal to break any ties.
Career opportunities rating: 3.4
What employees think: 'H&M offers growth opportunities, both personally and professionally. The corporate culture has real meaning, and the benefits are good.' -- H&M Store Manager
Career opportunities rating: 3.5
What employees think: 'Great people, good benefits, 401k options if you stay long enough, tons of room for advancement, focused on promoting from within, healthy competition, awesome commission-based earning for sales representatives.' -- Nordstrom Seasonal Cashier (Brea, CA)
Career opportunities rating: 3.5
What employees think: 'Really decent pay for a part time retail job; not very physically demanding; coworkers are great people and there are many opportunities to meet amazing customers; ProDeals and discounts are truly hard to beat.' -- REI Sales Specialist
Career opportunities rating: 3.5
What employees think: 'They provide part-time benefits, excellent training, wonderful communication, and a positive working environment. No fuss, no nonsense retail job that really does take good care of it's employees. Insane discount, friendly atmosphere, purportedly understanding management.' -- Container Store Clerk (Washington, D.C.)
Career opportunities rating: 3.6
What employees think: 'Great Benefits - Health, PTO, Holiday Gift, $US3 meal deal, Holiday Party, Team Outings. Unique Company Culture - not your usual corporate structure/environment. Global Market Leader - biggest home furnisher in the world and getting bigger. Opportunities for Development.' -- IKEA Retail Employee (Bloomington, MN)
Career opportunities rating: 3.6
What employees think: 'Discounts, even better holiday discounts, gratis, new co worker friends, healthy in store competition, building of your people skills, rewards for good work.' -- Sephora Cast Member (Philadelphia, PA)
Career opportunities rating: 3.7
What employees think: 'Great benefits and discounts on awesome clothing. This is definitely a career oriented company (for most people). Flexible schedule most of the time, each store has sufficient managers so you can easily take time off, change your work schedule.' -- J.Crew Associate Store Manager (Foley, AL)
Career opportunities rating: 3.8
What employees think: 'Pay is better than most retail, discount is nice,, especially during NPG sales, TONS of room for advancement, upper management is very approachable, most staff seemed happy with their positions which contributed to everyone pulling their weight.' -- Nordstrom Rack Retail Associate (Willow Grove, PA)
Career opportunities rating: 4.0
What employees think: 'Movement around departments, benefits for part-time employees, flexible schedule, given good amount of time for breaks, and co-workers are friendly.' -- Costco Cashier Assistant (Schaumberg, IL)
