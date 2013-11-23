The 10 Best Retailers To Work For

Glassdoor.com, a job review website, just released its 2013 Retail Report Card, ranking the top 10 retailers to work for.

The report looked at over 250 companies and ranked them according to which ones had the most positive employee reviews written on Glassdoor’s online job review forum.

Employees judged their job experience — including the flexibility of work schedules, the stress of the job environment, and the ability to develop a career with the retailer — on a scale from one to five, with five representing the highest employee satisfaction.

Scott Dobroski, Glassdoor’s corporate communications manager and job community expert, also said the top 10 companies in the report represent some of the highest paid jobs available in retail. Glassdoor calculated ratings to the thousandth decimal to break any ties.

