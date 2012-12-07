10 American Pizza Joints Worth A Road Trip

Photo: Pizza Barbone
Everyone has their favourite local pizza joint, but is yours one of the best in America?Some pizza places serve pies that are so delicious that people trek hundreds, and even thousands, of miles to eat there.
The editors at Zagat came up with a list of the 10 Pies Worth A Road Trip. From Phoenix to Brooklyn, these pizza meccas offer the freshest ingredients, crispiest crusts, and tastiest sauces around.
The Neapolitan wood-fired pizzas at Pizzeria Bianco keep its cult following coming back for more.
The staff only uses the freshest local ingredients for their simple salads and charred pies in this brick-lined restaurant.
In Riva is a little piece of Italy in Philadelphia. It specialises in Neapolitan-style pizza prepared in a wood fire oven, and offers the clientele an assortment of Italian wines and beers.
It also has fantastic view of the Schuylkill River.
Salvatore's makes its pizza in coal-fired brick ovens. The coal-stoked crust is worth a visit in and of itself, but just remember -- no slices, no credit cards. Full pies and cash only.
Hailing from Motor City itself, Buddy's Pizza takes its Detroit-style pies very seriously.
The square deep-dish pizza flips the script by putting big globs of sauce on top of the cheese instead of below. The result is a heavy, buttery crust with the perfect amount of tangy tomato taste.
Making a good pizza comes down to three ingredients: the crust, the sauce, and the cheese. If one of these three pillars is off, the pizza loses its luster.
Luckily, Slices gets all three right and is only $1.50 a slice!
The crispy crust at Roberta's is toasted with olive oil in the wood-burning oven, which makes for a brilliant combination when paired with toppings picked fresh from its own garden.
Homey and full of Brooklyn hipsters, this communal table pizza joint is worth the hour-long waits.
The Pizza Barbone owners first began serving their wood-fired pizzas out of the oven in the back of their catering van.
Now they have their very own brick and mortar location where customers can see for themselves what the high quality of Caputo double zero flour can do to pizza dough!
Don't let the nondescript exterior fool you -- behind that neon sign is the skill of 5 generations of bakers.
Though it is a one-man, one-oven operation and you need to call ahead to 'reserve your dough,' the taste of the fresh pie is worth it at Tacconelli's.
Olio creates 13 kinds of wood-fired pizzas that are not only made to order, but use fresh local produce and artisan cheeses, too.
It even has specialty California olive wood to fire the ovens with so that the taste of your slice is just right.
Flour + Water has exceptional thin-crust wood-fired pizza made with farm-to-table ingredients.
This informal Italian dining resto also strives to eliminate waste by using the entire animal when making its meat toppings.
