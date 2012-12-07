10 American Pizza Joints Worth A Road Trip

Photo: Pizza Barbone

Everyone has their favourite local pizza joint, but is yours one of the best in America?Some pizza places serve pies that are so delicious that people trek hundreds, and even thousands, of miles to eat there.



The editors at Zagat came up with a list of the 10 Pies Worth A Road Trip. From Phoenix to Brooklyn, these pizza meccas offer the freshest ingredients, crispiest crusts, and tastiest sauces around.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.