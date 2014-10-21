10 Must-Have Photo Apps For The Mobile Photographer

EyeEm You can win prizes and photo publication with ‘EyeEm.’

Smartphone cameras keep getting better.

Luckily, photo apps have kept up, making it possible to tweak and tune more than ever as you turn a raw photo into a polished photograph.

From newcomers like “Manual,” which give you unparalleled access to your camera’s inner workings, to age-old favourites like “Camera+,” your photos will never look the same.

Just make sure to keep your thumb off the lens.

Cycloramic uses your iPhone's vibrations to magically rotate for perfect panoramas. Cycloramic wowed audiences on ABC's 'Shark Tank' with its unique hands-free mode, which uses the iPhone's built-in vibration motors to rotate the app to capture smooth panorama. If you have an iPhone 5 or 5S, the hands-free mode will rotate the phone while it stands vertically, but since the iPhone 6's corners are curved, a new version for the iPhone 6 (not the 6 plus, unfortunately) cleverly uses the iPhone's charging block as a stand instead. Cycloramic for iPhone 5/5S: $US1.99 Cycloramic for iPhone 6: Free Manual gives photography experts full access to all of your camera's settings. Manual lets you open up the hood of your iPhone's camera, giving you full independent control of advanced settings like shutter, ISO, white balance, focus, and exposure compensation. When you're done editing, all of your photos save directly to your iPhone's Camera Roll. Price: $US1.99 (iOS) Storehouse turns your photos into vivid visual narratives. Storehouse makes it easy to snap pictures and format them into a beautiful and smart layout that lets you tell a story. You can add text, titles, and format things how you like, but if you're in a hurry, Storehouse will automatically choose a format so you can upload and keep snapping. The Storehouse Newsfeed also features great curated content, and it's a great place to discover picture-based narratives from talented photographers. Price: Free (iOS) Litely is great for adding subtle filters. Litely is powerful photo app for adding subtle filters to your photos, giving them a film-like tone. You can tap the screen with two fingers to see what your photo looked like before adding any presets, and the app's non-destructive editing features means you never have to worry about losing your original. Price: Free (iOS) VSCO Cam clears away the clutter so you can focus on your next shot. VSCO Cam is a beautifully designed photo app that integrates with the photo publishing platform, VSCO Grid, where you can share your photos and see gorgeous, curated photos from other photographers. VSCO Cam features stunning presets, manual focus, adjustable shutter speed, white balance, and exposure compensation. Price: Free (iOS, Android) MyRoll organizes your photos better than your phone's photo app can. MyRoll organizes your phone's photos and videos automatically in a gorgeous layout, grouping photos taken at a specific event or time together into Moments. MyRoll's smart algorithm will even recognise which photos are your favourites according to your views and feature them more prominently, and you can always choose the gallery view to see a more traditional layout. Price: Free (i

OS, Android) With over 28 million downloads, Camera+ is both reliable and powerful. Camera+ is one of the best alternatives to Apple's stock camera app. The app features three focus modes, a handy 'Lumy' feature for perfect lighting, and plenty of photo filters. You can also pair two iOS devices together with 'AirSnap' to take photos from afar by turning one device into a remote shutter and preview screen. Price: $US1.99 (iOS) Hyperlapse from Instagram transforms your shaky footage into a stunning time-lapse. Usually, to create smooth time-lapse videos, you needed expensive tripods and stabilisation gear. Luckily, Instagram's Hyperlapse uses its image stabilisation techniques to smooth out shaky footage, and the results are impressive. It's great for capturing sports, car rides, weather, crowds, and journeys on foot. Price: Free (iOS) Google's Snapseed app is great for new users and pros alike. Snapseed is a versatile editing app that has plenty of depth. New users can quickly make their photos appear better with Auto Correct, and experienced editors can use Tune and Selective Adjust to make changes to specific portions of a photo. If you're a Google+ fan, Snapseed makes it super easy to share your work on the social network. Price: Free (iOS, Android) Looking to use your phone for more productive things? Click here for 'The 15 Best Productivity Apps For Getting Things Done'>>

