The 10 Best NYC Sports Bars For Watching The NFL Playoffs This Weekend

Photo: Zagat

This post originally appeared at Zagat Buzz.It’s NFL playoff season – but you already know that.



Why watch the game at home when you can cheer your team on with a bunch of like minded fans at an awesome sports bar (let’s be honest – you may have a fridge full of beer, but the wings are going to be better there)?

To help plan your drinking strategy for the next few games, we’ve rounded up a list of our Top-Rated sport bars in New York. Stop by to watch the games, high-five fellow drinkers after a touchdown and shed a tear into your pint if it doesn’t go your way.

Onward to the Super Bowl!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.