The 13 Best GIFs Of NBA Benches Losing Their Minds In Celebration

Sometimes an NBA bench reaction shot captures the essence of a moment better than words ever could.
That’s what happened last night, when the camera cut to a baffled Warriors bench after Steph Curry hit an incredible three-pointer during his 22-point third quarter barrage.
It’s was perfect.
We picked out more NBA bench celebration GIFs that tell you everything you need to know.
