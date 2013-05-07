The 13 Best GIFs Of NBA Benches Losing Their Minds In Celebration

Sometimes an NBA bench reaction shot captures the essence of a moment better than words ever could.



That’s what happened last night, when the camera cut to a baffled Warriors bench after Steph Curry hit an incredible three-pointer during his 22-point third quarter barrage.

It’s was perfect.

We picked out more NBA bench celebration GIFs that tell you everything you need to know.

