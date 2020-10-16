The 10 most popular EVs to buy used according to a new study

Nissan Nissan Leaf.

Tesla leads the US in electric-vehicle sales, but several other brands give it a run for its money on the used market, according to a new study from car search engine iSeeCars.

The firm analysed 54,000 used-EV sales to identify the ten most popular electric cars on the secondhand market.

Battery-powered rides from Tesla, Kia, Chevy, Nissan, BMW, Volkswagen, and Fiat all made the cut.

Tesla may dominate the US market when it comes to new electric vehicles â€” the brand’s Model 3 sedan pretty much blows every other EV out of the water â€” but the electric-car maker faces stiff competition in the secondhand market, according to a new study.

Automotive search engine iSeeCars studied more than 24 million used-car transactions â€” among them 54,000 used-EV sales â€” to determine which battery-powered cars were the most popular among buyers from 2019 to 2020. It found that ten cars accounted for more than 90% of used-EV sales.

Unsurprisingly, the Tesla Model X, Model S, and Model 3 all made the cut â€” but the most popular car wasn’t a Tesla at all. Cars from Chevrolet, Fiat, Nissan, and BMW also claimed spots in the top ten.

Below you can check out the top ten most popular used EVs, according to iSeeCars.

10. Kia Soul EV

Kia Kia Soul EV.

The Kia Soul EV accounted for 2.1% of used-EV sales during the period iSeeCars studied. The current-generation Kia Soul EV isn’t available in the US, but buyers can pick up a used one for well under $US15,000.

9. Chevrolet Spark EV

Chevrolet Chevrolet Spark EV.

The Chevy Spark EV claimed 3.9% of used-EV sales. Chevy produced the pint-sized hatchback from 2014-2016 and sold it for a starting price of around $US26,000.

Today, plenty of Spark EVs are available used for under $US10,000.

8. BMW i3

BMW BMW i3.

iSeeCars said that only 4.8% of shoppers chose a used BMW i3, noting its high cost and relatively low range. Buyers can pick one up new for a base MSRP of $US44,450.

7. Tesla Model X

Tesla Tesla Model X.

Tesla Model Xs made up 4.9% of the secondhand-EV market. A new base Model X retails for $US79,990, while the performance version costs right around $US100,000.

6. Tesla Model 3

Tesla Tesla Model 3.

The Tesla Model 3, the most popular electric vehicle in the US in 2019, accounted for 5.9% of used-EV sales. A new one starts at $US37,990.

5. Volkswagen e-Golf

Volkswagen Volkswagen e-Golf.

Volkswagen scrubbed the e-Golf from its US lineup for the 2020 model year, perhaps to make room for the ID.4 electric SUV it’s bringing stateside for 2021. From 2019 to 2020, the e-Golf made up 6.3% of used-EV sales.

4. Chevrolet Bolt EV

Chevrolet Chevrolet Bolt EV.

Chevy’s all-electric hatchback claimed 8.4% of the used-EV market. Drivers can pick up a 2020 Bolt EV for $US36,620.

3. Fiat 500e

Fiat Fiat 500e.

Just over 9% of buyers went with a used Fiat 500e. Although Fiat discontinued the 500 for 2020, you can still buy a new 2019 model for $US33,460 and up.

2. Tesla Model S

Cars.com Tesla Model S.

Tesla’s Model S, which proved that electric cars could be cool when it hit the scene in 2012, accounted for 17.8% of used-EV sales. But it didn’t come close beating out the number one most popular EV to buy used.

1. Nissan Leaf

Nissan 2020 Nissan Leaf SV Plus

Nearly 28% of buyers went for the Nissan Leaf when shopping for a used EV.

iSeeCars chalks that up to the Leaf’s relative affordability and its brand recognition, since it has been on the market for a decade. According to iSeeCars, the average used Leaf costs just over $US13,000, while the average used Model S will run you nearly $US49,000.

