The 10 Best Jobs For Veterans

AP Photo/Al Behrman Skills learned during active duty can translate to the office.

A new list from the CareerCast Veterans Network highlights the 10 best jobs in the U.S. for military veterans.

Veterans return home with diverse skill sets that can easily be applied to the civilian workforce, whether that be in a managerial position at a corporation, an engineering role with a telecommunications company, or a role in a growing industry like trucking.

Still, it can be difficult for even highly qualified vets to find a career that fits. The unemployment rate for veterans who served during the second Gulf War era is 7.3%, which is above the national average of 6.7%.

The good news is that the unemployment rate for all veterans was 5.5% in January, an improvement from last year’s 7% average unemployment rate for the veteran population, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics. Coalitions like HireAHero.org serve as resources for veterans to find jobs, and recent legislation will allow disabled vets more access to contracting positions.

CareerCast compiled its list of best jobs for veterans by looking at growing sectors that are also actively seeking those who served in the Armed Forces. It also looked at median pay, positions that don’t require a lot of additional training, and roles that match the skill sets veterans have acquired during their years of service.

If you’re a vet looking for a job, CareerCast offers some positions to consider:

Administrative Services Manager



Median salary: $US81,080

Why it’s great for vets: The team-building and oversight skills required for the job should make for an easy transition.

Construction Program Manager

Median salary: $US82,790

Why it’s great for vets: The construction industry has been recruiting from sources such as the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers, and the Final Rules that go into effect on March 24 will provide disabled veterans more opportunities with federal contractors.

Emergency Medical Technician



Median salary: $US31,020

Why it’s great for vets: Many active duty servicemen and women gain experience as emergency medical technicians, and more than half of the 50 states offer Military Skills Waiver tests for certification.

Heavy & Tractor-Trailer Truck Driver



Median salary: $US38,200

Why it’s great for vets: The BLS estimates that the trucking industry will expand by more than 300,000 jobs from 2010 to 2020, and legislation passed by Congress in late 2012 eases restrictions on licensing for veterans who have frequently moved from state to state.

Industrial Engineering Technician



Median salary: $US50,890

Why it’s great for vets: The nation’s top energy companies have expressed great interest in hiring returning veterans, due to their efficiency, exposure to heavy equipment, and for some, training as engineers.

Industrial Production Manager



Median salary: $US89,910

Why it’s great for vets: Some of the top American manufacturing companies created the Get Skills to Work coalition in late 2012 as a way to recruit veterans for jobs in industrial production.

Paralegal and Legal Assistants



Median salary: $US46,990

Why it’s great for vets: Rob Barr of HireAHero.org recommends this career path for veterans due to their ability to learn on the job and continuing growth in the field.

Software Engineer



Median salary: $US85,430

Why it’s great for vets: Servicemen and women who worked in information technology acquired skills that can easily be transferred to the corporate environment.

Telecommunications Equipment Installer and Repairer



Median salary: $US54,530

Why it’s great for vets: Military technicians who have worked with their branch’s highly sophisticated telecommunications equipment rank among the most qualified for this civilian job.

Training and Development Manager



Median salary: $US95,400

Why it’s great for vets: The Armed Forces emphasise problem solving techniques and crisis management that can make veterans invaluable developers of talent at a company.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.