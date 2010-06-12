The First 10 iPad Apps You Must Download

Photo: Associated Press
Congratulations! You’re the proud owner of an iPad.You’ve ripped it out of the box, you’ve set up email, loaded pictures, music, surfed the web, and now you’re ready to tackle the App Store.
Watch out! There’s almost 10,000 different apps to choose from.
To help you manage the App Store for the first time, we’ve put together this handy guide.
Apple will shove iBooks down your throat, but it's OK to skip it at first. If you're going to download an app for reading books, get the Kindle app. It has a bigger selection of books, for now. Really, it's not a bad idea to get both, but if you have to pick one, go with Kindle.
Using the iPad as a cookbook is awesome. It's one of the best uses of the device out there. We've used Epicurious to find recipes based on whatever we had in our refrigerator.
We would tell you to download Netflix, but if you don't have an account it's useless. So, assuming you don't have an account, the ABC player is the next best app. Granted, there's not a lot of shows we like on ABC, but it's definitely one of the coolest apps for watching TV shows. By downloading this, maybe we can nudge other networks to put out apps too.
We thought we wouldn't use Instapaper on the iPad because the browser make reading long stories a breeze. Wrong! Instapaper is great on the iPad for reading long stories. If you're not familiar with Instapaper, it allows you to save stories from the web into a nice reader app.
When you get a gadget like the iPad, people are going to want to know what's so cool about it. This is one of those dorky, but neat, things to sate them. It's fish swimming in a pond. As you stroke the screen, fish move around. It's good for three minutes of entertainment. And it's free.
This was one of the first apps we downloaded to our iPhone. It's been expanded for the iPad, and it's great. Highly recommend this free app. (iTunes link)
We're really pleased with the Wall Street Journal application. Open it up every morning and it downloads the paper in a few seconds. It then stores papers on the iPad for days. A Journal subscription is pricey, but if we were to go with one paper, we'd choose the WSJ. An alternative is Bloomberg which has a nice app, or the Times with its Editor's Choice app.
We think of Adobe Ideas as the MS Paint of the iPad. It's an awesome, simple drawing app that's a lot of fun to play with. If you like it, you can upgrade to one of the nicer art programs like Brushes. (iTunes link)
Urbanspoon is a great app for the iPad. It really took advantage of the bigger screen to deliver a much better experience. (iTunes link)
GQ was terrible, and Time isn't worth the money (Time.com works as well), though we think Wired is pretty cool. Don't buy Pac-Man for iPad. It costs more than Pac-Man for iPhone, but doesn't look much better. We paid $5 for 'Poker HD Online' which was no good. We almost downloaded the ESPN ScoreCenter, but we don't think it's needed since ESPN's website is great on the iPad.
Any others you've downloaded that stink? Warn people in comments.
We don't have any games on here, so something is missing, obviously. We haven't found any awesome must have games just yet. If you have, tell us in the comments! New iPad owners will appreciate it!
