The First 10 iPad Apps You Must Download

Jay Yarow
ipad japan

Photo: Associated Press

Congratulations! You’re the proud owner of an iPad.You’ve ripped it out of the box, you’ve set up email, loaded pictures, music, surfed the web, and now you’re ready to tackle the App Store.

Watch out! There’s almost 10,000 different apps to choose from.

To help you manage the App Store for the first time, we’ve put together this handy guide.

The Kindle app is a must.

Apple will shove iBooks down your throat, but it's OK to skip it at first. If you're going to download an app for reading books, get the Kindle app. It has a bigger selection of books, for now. Really, it's not a bad idea to get both, but if you have to pick one, go with Kindle.

(iTunes link)

We really like the Epicurious application

Using the iPad as a cookbook is awesome. It's one of the best uses of the device out there. We've used Epicurious to find recipes based on whatever we had in our refrigerator.

(iTunes link)

The ABC player is a great FREE app

We would tell you to download Netflix, but if you don't have an account it's useless. So, assuming you don't have an account, the ABC player is the next best app. Granted, there's not a lot of shows we like on ABC, but it's definitely one of the coolest apps for watching TV shows. By downloading this, maybe we can nudge other networks to put out apps too.

(iTunes link)

Instapaper is good for reading long stories

We thought we wouldn't use Instapaper on the iPad because the browser make reading long stories a breeze. Wrong! Instapaper is great on the iPad for reading long stories. If you're not familiar with Instapaper, it allows you to save stories from the web into a nice reader app.

(iTunes Link)

Pocket pond is the kind of app that can impress people

When you get a gadget like the iPad, people are going to want to know what's so cool about it. This is one of those dorky, but neat, things to sate them. It's fish swimming in a pond. As you stroke the screen, fish move around. It's good for three minutes of entertainment. And it's free.

(iTunes link)

Labyrinth lite is lots of fun

This was one of the first apps we downloaded to our iPhone. It's been expanded for the iPad, and it's great. Highly recommend this free app. (iTunes link)

The WSJ is a great news app

We're really pleased with the Wall Street Journal application. Open it up every morning and it downloads the paper in a few seconds. It then stores papers on the iPad for days. A Journal subscription is pricey, but if we were to go with one paper, we'd choose the WSJ. An alternative is Bloomberg which has a nice app, or the Times with its Editor's Choice app.

(WSJ iTunes link)

Adobe Ideas is a cool free app for drawing

We think of Adobe Ideas as the MS Paint of the iPad. It's an awesome, simple drawing app that's a lot of fun to play with. If you like it, you can upgrade to one of the nicer art programs like Brushes. (iTunes link)

The Weather Channel is the best weather app we've used

What can we say? We think the Weather Channel did a great job with its app. (iTunes link)

Urbanspoon for iPad is much better than the iPhone version

Urbanspoon is a great app for the iPad. It really took advantage of the bigger screen to deliver a much better experience. (iTunes link)

And here's some apps you shouldn't buy

GQ was terrible, and Time isn't worth the money (Time.com works as well), though we think Wired is pretty cool. Don't buy Pac-Man for iPad. It costs more than Pac-Man for iPhone, but doesn't look much better. We paid $5 for 'Poker HD Online' which was no good. We almost downloaded the ESPN ScoreCenter, but we don't think it's needed since ESPN's website is great on the iPad.

Any others you've downloaded that stink? Warn people in comments.

What did we miss?

We don't have any games on here, so something is missing, obviously. We haven't found any awesome must have games just yet. If you have, tell us in the comments! New iPad owners will appreciate it!

Here's more for you...

99 iPad App Reviews >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.