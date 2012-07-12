The 10 Best Hotels In The World Ranked By Expedia

Photo: Marrol’s Boutique Hotel

Want the best possible value on a hotel room? Pack your bags, you’re going to…southwestern Slovakia.Just yesterday, we wrote about how travel site Orbitz is in the news for showing Mac users more expensive hotel rooms than Windows users.



Its competitor Expedia just released a list of the World’s Best-Reviewed Hotels, based mostly on user input last year—and only three of the top 10 are in the United States.

Before we get to the top picks, here’s some of the stats Expedia offered about the hotels on its list…

World-class. The top 650 hotels are spread across 295 cities in 74 countries—with 28 per cent in the States, 25 per cent in Europe, 19 per cent in Asia, and 3 per cent in South America. The “elsewhere” category represents 25 per cent, but Expedia doesn’t say where that is. Africa? Antarctica?

Fancy doesn’t mean best. Only 35 per cent of the hotels are categorized as “luxury.”

Green is growing. Expedia says “green/sustainable” hotels had “an outsized presence” on this year’s list—17 per cent.

Running hot and cold. There are 11 “ski-friendly” hotels, and 116 “beach hotels,” with more of the latter in Mexico than the United States.

Pack light. Just 87 hotels on the list are “family friendly”—that’s about 13 per cent.

And here are the 10 hotels topping the list. Since Expedia only gives names, stars, and locations, we poked around their sites to hazard a guess why these top the list. Make sure to click through the hotel names and look at the pretty pictures, since words can’t do all these justice…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.