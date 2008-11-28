Presenting 10 Very Special Holiday Clips

After scarfing more than your share of tryptophan-laced turkey this Thanksgiving, you’ll probably find yourself collapsed onto a couch. If you can’t bring yourself to watch the NFL’s Detroit Lions lose (they will), you’ll need to stare at something besides the TV. Try Hulu or it’s newest competitor (and partner) Sling. We’ve collected 10 of their best holiday specials, below:
Home Alone
ALF’s Holiday Special
The Bob Newhart Show
Dilbert
Miracle on 34th Street
The Facts of Life — It’s a Wonderful Christmas
Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip
Nick’s Commercials: Winter Wonderla…
Barney Miller: Christmas Story
D**k in a Box (Censored)
