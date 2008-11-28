US

Presenting 10 Very Special Holiday Clips

Nicholas Carlson

After scarfing more than your share of tryptophan-laced turkey this Thanksgiving, you’ll probably find yourself collapsed onto a couch. If you can’t bring yourself to watch the NFL’s Detroit Lions lose (they will), you’ll need to stare at something besides the TV. Try Hulu or it’s newest competitor (and partner) Sling. We’ve collected 10 of their best holiday specials, below:

Home Alone


ALF’s Holiday Special


The Bob Newhart Show


Dilbert


Miracle on 34th Street


The Facts of Life — It’s a Wonderful Christmas


Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip


Nick’s Commercials: Winter Wonderla…


Barney Miller: Christmas Story


D**k in a Box (Censored)

