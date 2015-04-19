The 10 best green cars of 2015

Benjamin Zhang
BMW i3BMW

The market for environmentally friendly cars is getting bigger. With hybrid, hydrogen, electric, and diesel powertrains all available, looking for a “green car” is now more confusing than ever. So the editors at Kelley Blue Book assembled a list of the 10 best green cars to make it easier.

According to KBB, the list is more than just a compilation of the most fuel-efficient vehicles. Each of the cars offers its own appealing mix of efficiency, practicality and price.

“The list of ‘green’ vehicle standouts continues to blossom, and with strict Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) requirements coming down the pipeline, auto manufacturers are making stronger advancements each year in creating more environmentally friendly vehicles,” KBB’s executive editorial director and executive market analyst, Jack R. Nerad, said.

10. Volkswagen Jetta TDI: 36 combined MPG.

9. Ford C-Max Hybrid: 40 combined MPG.

8. Toyota Camry Hybrid: 41 combined MPG.

7. Chevrolet Volt: 40 mpg on gasoline, 380 miles of electric range.

6. Tesla Model S: 208-270 miles of electric range.

5. Honda Accord Hybrid: 47 combined MPG.

4. Toyota Prius: 50 combined MPG.

3. Nissan Leaf: 84 miles of electric range.

2. Volkswagen e-Golf: 83 miles of electric range.

1. BMW i3: 81 miles of electric range.

