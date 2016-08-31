10 best games you may have missed from the last few years

CD Projekt RED

This obviously isn't some obscure indie game. 'The Witcher III' won several Game of the Year awards in 2015, but plenty of people (myself included) skipped it when it came out.

Maybe we felt we wouldn't like it because we hadn't played its predecessors, or we didn't have time to dive into a huge open-world RPG when it came out. If you skipped it for any reason, fix that as soon as possible. 'The Witcher III' is a genuine achievement in video game writing.

Imagine if every random sidequest in 'Skyrim' had the same level of care put into it as the main story. That's 'The Witcher III,' a game where something as innocuous as finding materials for an armorsmith can turn into an hours-long journey with emotional twists and turns.

The main game can be found on sale for around $30 or less pretty often, and a complete edition with all of the downloadable add-ons is launching on August 31 for $50.

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC