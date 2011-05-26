10 Secret Facebook Features You Need To Be Using

Using Facebook's 'Lists' feature, it's easy to make a list of people you want to hide your pictures from.

Whether it's parents, coworkers, or anybody else, all you need to do is put them all into a 'List.' To do it, click Account in the top right corner, then click 'Edit Friends.'

Click 'Create a List,' then find friends and add them to your new list and name your list something you can remember. Next, click Account again but this time click Privacy Settings afterwards.

Click 'Custom' in the left panel, then 'customise settings' below the chart. Scroll down to anything you want to hide, click the drop down menu next to it, then click 'Custom' yet again. Yes--this takes a while. Facebook likes people to be open.

Finally, under 'Hide' enter in the name of the group you just created, and you're done. To be extra sure, go back to the top of this screen and click 'Preview my Profile,' then enter the name of a person in the list you created to see how your profile will look to them.