The 10 Best Executive "F-Bombs"

Yahoo! CEO Carol Bartz has made headlines recently for her unabashed cursing.But she’s not the first exec to drop the F-bomb in public.
We gathered some of our favourite executive expletive mishaps from the past decade.
Some major players like Steve Ballmer, Mark Zuckerberg, and even the VP of the United States are all guilty of spouting off this most holy of swear words in public places.
As we reported, earlier this week Carol Bartz was front and centre at TechCrunch's Disrupt Conference and being interview by TechCrunch editor Michael Arrington.
Arrington pushed her a little too far when he disparaged her limited Yahoo! success by comparing it to that of Steve Jobs at Apple.
Bartz, notorious for her foul mouth, had had enough. She sassed him right back:
Bartz: You are involved in a very tiny company.
Arrington: Very tiny.
Bartz: And it probably takes a long time to even convince yourself what the hell to do. I don't want to hear any crap about something magical that the fine people of Yahoo are supposed to do in this short time, so fuck off! And that one I meant.
In 2004, software engineer Mark Lucovsky approached his boss Steve Ballmer to give word that he was leaving Microsoft.
That's never a pleasant conversation, but Ballmer apparently had only one concern: ''Just tell me it's not Google,' he said.
Yikes. It was, indeed, Google.
According to later testimony by Lucovsky, Ballmer went nuts:
At that point, Mr. Ballmer picked up a chair and threw it across the room hitting a table in his office. Mr. Ballmer then said: 'Fucking Eric Schmidt is a fucking pussy. I'm going to fucking bury that guy, I have done it before, and I will do it again. I'm going to fucking kill Google.'
In 2008, American Apparel CEO Dov Charney faced another lawsuit -- this time from a former employee who claimed that Charney sexually harassed her, then went on a crazy screaming tirade after she refused to comply with his demands.
According to the court documents, procured by TMZ, Charney ranted: 'I don't give a fuck about you, your dinner or your fucking life, I have thousands of employees. I don't need to waste my time on you.'
According to the TimesOnline, this expletive-laden lawsuit was the fifth one for sexual harassment filed against Charney within three years.
In 2009, Sam Zell went down to Florida for a meeting with Orlando Sentinel staff. The infamously crotchety entrepreneur was particularly displeased when one of his own staff, photographer Sara Fajardo, asked twice about the Tribune Co.'s 'softening news coverage,' Gawker reports.
Zell became increasingly heated as he defended newspapers giving readers what they want -- using the analogy of 'writing about puppies' -- so they can make enough money to write about hard stuff, too.
After taking a breath, Zell culminated his tirade with a low, 'Fuck you.'
In December 2009, Fritz Henderson stepped down as CEO of General Motors and was replaced by Board Chairman Ed Whitacre Jr., after tensions between Henderson and the board had been growing steadily.
It wasn't made clear whether the resignation was Henderson's decision or that of the board.
A few hours later, 'Sarah Henderson,' an individual claiming to be Fritz's daughter, dropped this series of f-bombs in a post on the GM Facebook page:
HE FUCKING GOT ASKED TO STEP DOWN ALL OF YOU FUCKING IDIOTS. IM FRITZ'S FUCKING DAUGHTER, AND HE DID NOT FUCKING RESIGN. WHITACRE IS A SELFISH PIECE OF SHIFT, WHO CARES ABOUT HIMSELF AND NOT THE FUCKING COMPANY. HAVE FUN WITH GM, I HOPE TO NEVER BUY FROM THIS GOD FORESAKEN COMPANY EVERY AGAIN. FUCK ALL OF YOU.
Although it was never confirmed whether or not the post was authentic, GM did remove it almost immediately -- but not before Jalopnik could grabbed a screen shot and published it.
In 2009, Disney's CEO made an unfortunate comment that definitely wasn't family-friendly.
At the annual shareholders' meeting, Tom Borelli, director of the National centre for Public Policy Research's Free Enterprise Project, made a critical speech about how Iger was refusing to sell the rights to Disney's super-successful miniseries 'The Path to 9/11,' the Washington Times reports.
According to Borelli, he tried to shake Iger's hand afterward. Iger was having none of it.
'Fuck you,' he said.
Borelli drew back in shock, ran back up the podium, and repeated what had just happened for the whole crowd to hear.
Disney denied the cursing incident.
The Times adds that Borelli believed Iger was holding out on the rights because of his political ties, since parts of the miniseries were embarrassing to the Clinton administration.
Joe Biden is no stranger to public speaking gaffes. But his use of the f-word in March of this year is probably the most infamous to date.
Upon introducing the President to the podium after the healthcare reform bill was passed, Biden hugged Obama and muttered, 'This is a big fucking deal' -- forgetting that he was still within reach of the microphone.
As CBS reports, the quote went viral, showing up on T-shirts and becoming a blogosphere catchphrase almost instantly.
Our favourite, tweeted from BigFnDealer: 'FDR had the New Deal. Truman had the Fair Deal. J-Biden's gives us the Big Fucking Deal'
Mark Zuckerberg's most famous f-bombs were never actually spoken, but rather typed via IM.
They're still pretty amazing.
As we reported earlier this year, Zuckerberg is purported to have done quite a few sketchy things around the time Facebook was founded. After agreeing to help some Harvard classmates build a Facebook-like Web site, Mark later decided to build and launch Facebook instead.
One IM conversation on that topic went like this:
Friend: So have you decided what you're going to do about the websites?
Zuckerberg: Yeah, I'm going to fuck them
Zuckerberg: Probably in the year
Zuckerberg: *ear
In another unfortunate old IM conversation that we reported on earlier this month, Zuckerberg discussed with a friend how Facebook had given him access to tons of Harvard classmates' information:
Zuckerberg: Yeah so if you ever need info about anyone at Harvard
Zuckerberg: Just ask.
Zuckerberg: I have over 4,000 emails, pictures, addresses, SNS
Friend: What? How'd you manage that one?
Zuckerberg: People just submitted it.
Zuckerberg: I don't know why.
Zuckerberg: They 'trust me'
Zuckerberg: Dumb fucks.
Whoops!
This one has become a legendary tale in the world of executive f-bombs.
During Jeffrey Skilling's admissions interview for Harvard Business School, the interviewer asked if he was smart.
Skilling allegedly replied, 'I'm fucking smart.'
Skilling was accepted, and he graduated with his MBA in 1979.
Click here to check out the clip from 'Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room.'
