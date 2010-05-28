The 10 Best Executive "F-Bombs"

As we reported, earlier this week Carol Bartz was front and centre at TechCrunch's Disrupt Conference and being interview by TechCrunch editor Michael Arrington.

Arrington pushed her a little too far when he disparaged her limited Yahoo! success by comparing it to that of Steve Jobs at Apple.

Bartz, notorious for her foul mouth, had had enough. She sassed him right back:

Bartz: You are involved in a very tiny company.

Arrington: Very tiny.

Bartz: And it probably takes a long time to even convince yourself what the hell to do. I don't want to hear any crap about something magical that the fine people of Yahoo are supposed to do in this short time, so fuck off! And that one I meant.