These are the top 10 new car interiors of 2020, according to an automotive research company

Wards Auto, an automotive research company, has released its 2020 list of the cars with the best interiors.

The firm judged vehicles based on factors like aesthetics, comfort, materials, and user friendliness.

Seven of the ten best interiors were found in SUVs, such as the Hyundai Venue, Toyota Highlander, and Audi e-Tron.

Drive quality, value, safety, reliability, and style are all important factors to consider when shopping for a new car. And – especially if you spend lots of time on the road – choosing a car with a high-quality, comfortable interior is a must.

To make that decision a bit easier, the folks at Wards Auto, an automotive analytics and intelligence outfit, have compiled their tenth-annual list of the best car interiors, which the firm released on Thursday. The company judged a field of 32 nominees – 2020 vehicles with either brand-new or considerably redesigned interiors -across the categories of aesthetics, ergonomics, comfort, fit and finish, materials used, and user friendliness.

In the end, they came up 10 winners, which include seven SUVs, two sedans, and one coupe. Though Wards’ editors do not impose a price cap, they do consider value when choosing finalists. The cheapest car on the list is the sub-$US20,000 Hyundai Venue, while the most expensive is the Bentley Flying Spur, which starts at more than $US200,000.

Check out Wards Auto’s list of the best car interiors below.

Audi e-Tron

Audi Audi e-Tron.

Wards noted the electric SUV’s slick centre console, walnut trim, spacious cargo area.

Bentley Flying Spur

Bentley Bentley Flying Spur.

The hand-assembled Flying Spur stood out for its high-end instrument panel, plush headrests, diamond-quilted leather, and second-row touchscreen.

BMW X6 M

BMW BMW X6 M.

The X6 M, which Wards tested in its Competition trim, stood out for its roomy back seat, carbon-fibre trim, heated and cooled cupholders, and massaging seats.

Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

Chevrolet Chevrolet Corvette Stingray.

Wards highlighted the C8 Corvette’s use microsuede and carbon-fibre trim, along with its long, steep row of climate controls separating the driver and passenger.

Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Hyundai Venue.

Wards noted the compact Venue’s comfortable back seat and its use of denim in the Denim-Edition model it tested.

Kia Telluride

Kia Kia Telluride.

Kia’s full-size SUV got props from Wards for its leather seats, wood veneer, fold-flat seats, and under-floor storage bin.

Lincoln Aviator

Lincoln Lincoln Aviator.

Wards chose the Aviator in part for its sleek armrests, wood trim, adjustable sun shade, and flexible seat-configuration options.

Mercedes-Benz GLB

The Mercedes GLB, one of the company’s entry-level SUVs, has door-mounted seat controls, an optional panoramic sunroof, a $US310 ambient-lighting package, and dual infotainment screens.

Nissan Sentra

Nissan Nissan Sentra.

Wards noted that leather upholstery on the Sentra’s upper trim levels gives the car an upscale feel.

Toyota Highlander

Toyota Toyota Highlander.

The Highlander Wards tested caught editors’ attention for its faux-wood accents, heated second-row captain’s chairs, configurable 12.3-inch touchscreen, and wireless-charging pad.

