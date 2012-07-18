The 10 Best Cities For The Young And Trendy

Coldwell Banker recently released its list of the Best Places To Live for hip trendsetters and night owls.



The list was compiled based on a range of attributes such as access to public transportation, high volume of bars and restaurants, happening nightlife, and great entertainment.

New York City topped the list with its plethora of nightlife, restaurant, and entertainment options–not to mention its comprehensive public transportation system.

San Francisco trailed behind at number two and Chicago rounded out the number three spot. There are no major surprises here–all of the cities that made this list are known for their young populations and active nightlife and dining scenes.

Here are the top 10 results:

Manhattan, NY San Francisco, CA Chicago, IL Los Angeles, CA Seattle, WA Brookline, MA Arlington, VA San Diego, CA Portland, OR Mountain View, CA

Other notable top cities on the list are well-known college towns, including Boulder, Colo., Ann Arbor, Mich., Ames, Iowa, Austin, Texas, Burlington, Vt., and Provo, Utah.

Here is a complete infographic:

