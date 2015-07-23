10 brilliant audiobooks that can teach you a new skill in less than a day

Photo: iStock

Whether you’re looking to bolster your public speaking, decision-making, or time-management skills, the best business books are great resources for getting ahead.

But sometimes there just isn’t enough time in the day to devote to reading. Luckily, audiobooks are a great way to learn when you can’t spare your hands or eyes.

To find the most worthwhile business audiobooks for your time, Sanjay Singhal, CEO of Audiobooks.com, sifted through the audiobook service’s extensive library for books that focus on concepts and ideas rather than step-by-step instructions and are engaging and easy to digest in audio form.

Here are Singhal’s top ten picks and reasoning for why they’re a great listen:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.