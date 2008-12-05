10 Books You Don't Have Time To Read

Thankfully, the New York Times has read them, so you don’t have to.
FICTION
- DANGEROUS LAUGHTER Thirteen Stories By Steven Millhauser. Alfred A. Knopf, $24.
- NETHERLAND By Joseph O’Neill. Pantheon Books, $23.95.
- 2666 By Roberto Bolaño. Translated by Natasha Wimmer. Farrar, Straus & Giroux, cloth and paper, $30.
- A MERCY By Toni Morrison. Alfred A. Knopf, $23.95.
- UNACCUSTOMED EARTH By Jhumpa Lahiri. Alfred A. Knopf, $25.
NONFICTION
- THIS REPUBLIC OF SUFFERING Death and the American Civil War By Drew Gilpin Faust. Alfred A. Knopf, $27.95.
- THE WORLD IS WHAT IT IS The authorised Biography of V. S. Naipaul By Patrick French. Alfred A. Knopf, $30.
- NOTHING TO BE FRIGHTENED OF By Julian Barnes. Alfred A. Knopf, $24.95.
- THE FOREVER WAR By Dexter Filkins. Alfred A. Knopf, $25.
- THE DARK SIDE The Inside Story of How the War on Terror Turned Into a War on American Ideals By Jane Mayer. Doubleday, $27.50.
