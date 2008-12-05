10 Books You Don't Have Time To Read

Thankfully, the New York Times has read them, so you don’t have to.



FICTION

DANGEROUS LAUGHTER Thirteen Stories By Steven Millhauser. Alfred A. Knopf, $24.

NETHERLAND By Joseph O’Neill. Pantheon Books, $23.95.

2666 By Roberto Bolaño. Translated by Natasha Wimmer. Farrar, Straus & Giroux, cloth and paper, $30.

A MERCY By Toni Morrison. Alfred A. Knopf, $23.95.

UNACCUSTOMED EARTH By Jhumpa Lahiri. Alfred A. Knopf, $25.

NONFICTION

THIS REPUBLIC OF SUFFERING Death and the American Civil War By Drew Gilpin Faust. Alfred A. Knopf, $27.95.

THE WORLD IS WHAT IT IS The authorised Biography of V. S. Naipaul By Patrick French. Alfred A. Knopf, $30.

NOTHING TO BE FRIGHTENED OF By Julian Barnes. Alfred A. Knopf, $24.95.

THE FOREVER WAR By Dexter Filkins. Alfred A. Knopf, $25.

THE DARK SIDE The Inside Story of How the War on Terror Turned Into a War on American Ideals By Jane Mayer. Doubleday, $27.50.

