The 10 Best Beaches In America

Photo: Craig Hanson/Shutterstock
Dr. Beach is out with his 22nd annual list of the best beaches in America, and this year there’s a new winner.Dr. Beach, better known as Dr. Stephen P. Leatherman, is a coastal expert and professor at Florida International University.
He ranks the beaches on 50 criteria including the local scene, sand quality, water quality, smell, and environmental management.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.