The 10 Best Beaches In America

Julie Zeveloff
girl beach

Photo: Craig Hanson/Shutterstock

Dr. Beach is out with his 22nd annual list of the best beaches in America, and this year there’s a new winner.Dr. Beach, better known as Dr. Stephen P. Leatherman, is a coastal expert and professor at Florida International University.

He ranks the beaches on 50 criteria including the local scene, sand quality, water quality, smell, and environmental management.

#10 Cape Hatteras, Outer Banks, NC

#9 Beachwalker Park, Kiawah Island, SC

#8 Cape Florida State Park, Key Biscayne, FL

#7 Waimanalo Bay Beach Park, Oahu, HI

#6 Coast Guard Beach, Cape Cod, MA

#5 Hamoa Beach, Maui, HI

#4 St. George Island State Park, FL

#3 Main Beach, East Hampton, NY

#2 Kahanamoku Beach, Waikiki, Oahu, HI

#1 Coronado Beach, San Diego, CA

