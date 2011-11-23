8 Beers That Are Perfect For Your Thanksgiving Weekend

Photo: vissago / Flickr

Thanksgiving is a great time to enjoy some of the best beers of the fall season.But, it can be hard to keep up with the latest trends in the brewing industry.



Garrett Oliver, author of Brewmaster’s Table, says the best style of beer for Thanksgiving is the French Farmhouse ale.

This fall, be the classy host or guest that brings some quality craft beers to the table, instead of the typical Budweiser or Miller High Life.

Will Stephens, co-founder of BeerMenus, the beer connoisseur’s search engine, breaks down these nationally available brews for us.

Stephens recommends these eight unique beers to go with your delicious Thanksgiving meal.

Two Brothers Domaine DuPage – This is a great example of Oliver’s recommend French Farmhouse ale. The herbal and earthy qualities of turkey stuffing pair perfectly with this Biere de Garde.

Brooklyn Black Chocolate Stout – This jet black stout is sure to warm you up. Dark roasted malts give this beer a roasted flavour. At 10.6 alcohol, this is the strongest drink on the list.

Anchor Christmas Ale – It is often described as a liquid gingerbread cookie, this spiced Christmas ale is another perfect dessert beer.

Sierra Nevada Tumbler – It uses chocolate and smoked malts, this beer has a smooth malt character.

Ommegang Abbey Ale – This burgundian brew gives off a variety of aromas, including plum and cinnamon, and packs in flavours such as caramel, and toffee.

Dogfish Head Punkin – This Fall seasonal brewed with pumpkin meat, brown sugar, spices, and cinnamon. This beer and is a perfect match for post-turkey apple pies.

Sierra Nevada Big Foot – This ruby red barleywine clocks in at 9.6% alcohol and is sure to put you in the holiday spirit.

The Bruery Autumn Maple – It’s brewed with yams, maple syrup, and molasses. This beer comes in a big bottle that is sure to impress.

