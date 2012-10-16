10 Beautiful Eco-Friendly Mansions That Are Currently On The Market

Photo: Sotheby’s International Realty

Luxury homes are often criticised for being ostentatious, wasteful, and having too large of a carbon footprint.But in many new constructions, LEED certifications and “eco-friendly” features are commonplace.



We browsed Sotheby’s International Realty’s Green Living section to compile a list of top-notch luxury homes that either had LEED certification, solar panels, or other smart technology.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.