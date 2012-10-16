10 Beautiful Eco-Friendly Mansions That Are Currently On The Market

Meredith Galante
south carolina $10 million sustainable home

Photo: Sotheby’s International Realty

Luxury homes are often criticised for being ostentatious, wasteful, and having too large of a carbon footprint.But in many new constructions, LEED certifications and “eco-friendly” features are commonplace.

We browsed Sotheby’s International Realty’s Green Living section to compile a list of top-notch luxury homes that either had LEED certification, solar panels, or other smart technology.

This $10.5 million home in New Canaan, Conn. earned the Electronic House of the Year award for its innovative application of AMX technology, which incorporates in-wall touch screens that control the lighting, heat, irrigation, sound, and more.

The home has six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms, and two half-baths. The 14,000-square-foot house can be controlled on an iPad or iPhone, and has geothermal heating/cooling.

Live eco-friendly in this $18.8 million home on 123.5 acres in Fortunago, Italy.

The home has 11 bedrooms and six bathrooms. It features this mood-shower, which changes colours and sprays scents.

A green Belvedere, Calif. mansion has seven bedrooms, nine full bathrooms, and two half bathrooms. It's currently listed for $35.88 million.

The house is 15,000 square feet, has a temperature-controlled wine cellar, a spa, and hot tub.

The 18,400-square-foot home has 16 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, and this gigantic pool.

This stone mansion in New Jersey is on sale for $19 million. It has seven bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, and two half baths.

The home's green bona fides include radiant heat floors and eco-friendly construction materials.

A $7.7 million villa in Mallorca, Spain is powered by solar plates. The 6,450-square-foot house has five bedrooms, five full bathrooms, and one half bath.

The home has been completely refurbished, according to the listing. The kitchen has flushed cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and direct access to the patio.

The house has five bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and five half bathrooms. The home sits on nearly five acres with fig, peach, persimmon, and lemon trees.

A $5.8 million Tiburon, Calif. ranch that was custom-built in 2002 contains eco-friendly materials and technology.

The Mediterranean-inspired home has six bedrooms, five bathrooms, and one half-bath.

A water-front $4.95 million home in Vashon, Wash. has low-cost geothermal heating and cooling, and drought-tolerant gardens.

The home sits on 14 acres, has four bedrooms, five full-bathrooms, and two half-baths.

This home on Kiawah Island, S.C. is the first home in the area to receive Silver LEED certification by the U.S. Green Building Council. The home is listed for $10.85 million.

The 8,000-square-foot house has eight bedrooms, nine full bathrooms, and one half-bath. The kitchen, pictured here, is fully equipped with top-of-the-line Energy Star appliances.

