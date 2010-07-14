10 Basic And Obvious Features Twitter Still Doesn't Have

Give Twitter credit for growing — mostly smoothly — into a massive service from a tiny niche tool over the last several years.



All those people who called Twitter a passing fad in 2008 look pretty silly now.

But it’s still frustrating that while Twitter has added some new features over the years, such as “lists,” it’s still missing some obvious tools.

We totally get the importance of keeping things simple and not adding features for the sake of adding features. The best thing about Twitter is how simple it is.

But how about…

Searching your tweets

Searching your followers/who you’re following

When you get an email informing you of a new follower, seeing their bio information and a few of their recent tweets

Requesting that someone follow you

Editing a tweet once it has been published without deleting it and rewriting it

Tweeting from Facebook

Finding which of your Facebook friends use Twitter and following them (Twitter tried to do this, but Facebook blocked. Perhaps there’s another way.)

Adding a comment when using the new “retweet” tool

Attaching a picture or shortened link directly from the Twitter web client (Twitter used to shorten links, but now it doesn’t anymore)

Filtering out certain words or languages from your tweet stream

And, this isn’t a feature per se, but how about…

Reliably using Twitter without dealing with “fail whale” outages or hitting API limits on mobile/desktop apps

And never mind all those paid “pro” features for businesses that Twitter said it would roll out in 2009 but hasn’t.

Is that too much to ask? Are we missing anything? (Again, obvious, simple stuff — nothing crazy, please.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.