Don’t be fooled by relative calm on the commercial real estate front, the $1.4 trillion crisis is picking up steam and will claim more than a pound of flesh from vulnerable banks.Over half of CRE loans that will expire in the next four years are underwater, and that number is increasing, according to Audit Integrity.



Using data from Audit Integrity, we’ve identified 10 large banks with the most CRE loans relative to available capital. If the real estate market does not improve, these banks have a huge problem.

10 Banks With The Most Exposure To The CRE Time Bomb

No. 10: Comerica

CRE loan value: $14.3 billion

% of Tier 1 capital: 97.2

Source: Audit Integrity (data from 9/30/09)

Photo: CEO Ralph Babb

No. 9: UMB Bank

CRE loan value: $1.25 billion

% of Tier 1 capital: 156

Source: Audit Integrity (data from 9/30/09)

No. 8: Regions Financial Corporation

CRE loan value:$28.3 billion

% of Tier 1 capital: 218

Source: Audit Integrity (data from 9/30/09)

Photo: Paul Newman, VP of Real Estate at Regions

No. 7: Zions Bancorporation

CRE loan value: $13.4 billion

% of Tier 1 capital: 253

Source: Audit Integrity (data from 9/30/09)

Photo: CEO Harris Simmons

No. 6: Marshall & Ilsley Corporation

CRE loan value: $13.8 billion

% of Tier 1 capital: 283

Source: Audit Integrity (data from 9/30/09)

No. 5: Wilmington Trust

CRE loan value:$4.03 billion

% of Tier 1 capital: 369

Source: Audit Integrity (data from 9/30/09)

Photo: CEO Ted Cecala

No. 4: Synovus

CRE loan value: $11.2 billion

% of Tier 1 capital: 376

Source: Audit Integrity (data from 9/30/09)

Photo: CEO Richard Anthony

No. 3: M&T Bank

CRE loan value: $20.8 billion

% of Tier 1 capital: 378

Source: Audit Integrity (data from 9/30/09)

No. 2: Wintrust Financial Corporation

CRE loan value: $3.39 billion

% of Tier 1 capital: 419

Source: Audit Integrity (data from 9/30/09)

Photo: One of the nine Illinois banks controlled by Wintrust

No. 1: New York Community Bank

CRE loan value: $22.0 billion

% of Tier 1 capital: 915

Source: Audit Integrity (data from 9/30/09)

Other big banks

content=”11. U.S. Bancorp has CRE loans equal to 154% of tier 1 equity.

12. Huntington Bancshares: 151%

13. BB&T: 146%

14. Fifth Third Bancorp: 139%

15. Wells Fargo: 124%

16. Capital One: 97.2%

17. PNC Financial Services: 94.3%

18. First Horizon National Corporation: 74.9%

19. JPMorgan Chase: 49.7%

20. Bank of America: 37.7%

Source: Audit Integrity (data from 9/30/09)“

15 public pension chiefs whose funds are zooming towards collapse >

