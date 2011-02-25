10 Banks Where Layoffs Are Looming

Photo: AP

Unemployment may be improving, but several banks are still conducting layoffs due to mergers, underperforming business as they tighten up operating expenses in the wake of increased regulation.”There have been layoffs in the past three or fourth months as banks reevaluate employees to trim underperformers and recruit higher performing individuals,” said CapstonePartnership partner Maurice Toueg.



Layoffs have been mostly overshadowed by recruitment in other areas. Toueg adds that smaller banks are more likely to recruit, especially in customer facing positions, rather than layoff. However, due to the amount of consolidation in the industry and the expenses banks are facing due to regulatory costs, many banks are eliminating redundant positions in order to put capital to work in recruiting top performers in the industry.

In fact, over 57 per cent of hiring managers and recruiters are anticipating employee poaching to become more aggressive this year as compared to last, according to a study conducted by eFinancial Careers. In addition, the environment has become even more competitive as several top banks are recruiting talent from outside Wall Street and turning to industry specialists in technology, accounting, consulting, legal and energy ex-utilities.

“This aggressive mindset will put more pressure on firms who can’t afford to lose the talent they already have in place,” said Constance Melrose, managing director of eFinancialCareers in a statement. “It’s important for firms to assess their key employees and have plans in place to retain, promote or prepare to hire.”

As banks reassess their operations, merge and restructure many jobs will unfortunately be lose.

