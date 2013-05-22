AWESOME PLACES TO WORK: These Startups Have Better Perks Than Free Food Or Beers On Tap

Jonny Miller, cofounder at Maptia and an avid surfer, has the best hack we've ever heard of.

He and his two co-founders moved their company to Morocco, a low-cost way to have an office on the beach.

Maptia's graduated from the TechStars Seattle program at the end of 2012 and then the founders' visas expired. Instead of going home to London, they wanted a cheaper place where their $100,000 in seed money would last until they launched their beta. They are building a travel discovery site.

So they 'spun the globe and found a cheap apartment only 10 meters from the Atlantic ocean in the Moroccan surf town of Taghazout.' (It's the second floor of the white building, pictured.)

All five Maptia team members live there. They stop work when the surf it up and the cost of living is so low, they can feed themselves on $10 per person week, Miller says.