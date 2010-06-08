10 Awesome Jobs You Can Get In Finance Right Now

Looking for a job? Look no further.
Using eFinancialCareers.com, we scoured job listings to find out who’s actually hiring down on Wall Street.
If you’ve got a decent resume, there’s still plenty of interest jobs available in finance. It seems quants are in high demand, along with analysts and risk managers. Or you could try your hand at being an officer for the International Swaps and Derivatives Association.
So if you’re looking for a career change that pays big bucks, here’s your chance to make it happen.
Position: Experienced event manager; London/New York; Highly Competitive
Location: New York, NY
Compensation: Highly Competitive
Position Type: Permanent
Employment Type: Full time
Description: Experienced event manager; London/New York; Highly Competitive
My client, a technology company servicing financial institutions is looking to recruit an event manager to manage US based conferences. The individual will be responsible for all areas of event management working closely with market experts, leading the formulation and negotiation of non-financial media partnerships with targeted publications and building, maintaining and developing industry relationships and executing events.
The successful candidate will demonstrate the following skills and experiences:
* At least 2 years direct experience in financial event management
* Strong communication skills
* Thriving in a target orientated environment
* Have a wide range of networking tools and
This vacancy offers the successful candidate excellent career progression opportunity and a competitive compensation package.
Please send at CV (in MS word format) and track record to the Buy-side team at [email protected] or contact 00 44 207 019 4134
Source: http://jobs.efinancialcareers.com/job-4000000000639016.htm
Position: Quantitative Analyst/ PhD
Location: New York City, NY
Compensation: $ Open
Position Type: Permanent
Employment Type: Full time
Description: Quant Analyst with PhD and experience working with Statistical concepts and models is needed to join leading Investment Bank. Requires expertise with SAS and /or SPSS.
Our client is looking to add a Quantitative Analyst that will be responsible for working with a team to apply statistical concepts/models to surveillance design. Candidates should have experience in basic descriptive statistical analysis; multivariate and logistic regression; data mining e.g. clustering, CHAID, etc; and time series analysis e.g. ARCH. Prefer candidates to have 2-6 years of relevant experience and a PhD in Finance or another quantitative discipline. Candidates must have strong analytical skills, quantitative modelling, statistical analysis (knowledge of statistical packages such as SAS and SPSS) and basic data manipulation. Must work well within a team but also demonstrate strong leadership skills. For consideration, please submit resume in MS Word format to [email protected] and reference JO# TR909.
Source: http://jobs.efinancialcareers.com/job-4000000000639798.htm
Position: Model Validation Quant | Multi Billion Dollar Hedge Fund
Location: San Francisco, CA
Compensation: $110,000 + Bonus + Benefits
Position Type: Permanent
Employment Type: Full time
Description: Model Validation Quant | Multi Billion Dollar Hedge Fund | San Francisco
$110'000 + Bonus + Benefit.
My Client is a top hedge fund looking for a model validation quant with knowledge of Iinterest rate, mortgages, commodities, equities or FX. You will be working for a team that has maximum exposure to a variety of asset classes. Experience is only required in at least one financial product but your knowledge of stochastic calculus and firm financial mathematics will be your primary strong point. This group looks to move its model validation quants to a front office function within 18 months. You will be looking to advance your career in the quant space and take full commercial advance of this fantastically well equip and profitable international fund.
The ideal candidate will have the following…
• Knowledge or experience with either Iinterest rate, mortgages, commodities, equities or FX
• Ph.D. in maths, Physics or similar
• At least 2 years of hands on experience as a quant or model validator in the area of derivatives pricing models
• A team player who is looking to eventually move into t front office pricing function.
The role offers the following...
• The opportunity to grow your skills and career.
• The chance to work for one of the most profitable funds in the States.
• The opportunity to work for a highly experienced team and lean new asset classes
Although preferable; you are not explicitly required to send your CV.
If you want to have a chat about this role, please free to call. We treat all applications/conversations as 100% confidential.
We also have a number of different roles in the entire quant finance spectrum, to view these role, please see www.g-q-r.com/vacancies
Source: http://jobs.efinancialcareers.com/job-4000000000640525.htm
Position: Trade Association - Policy Officer
Location: New York, NY
Compensation: Competitive + Bonus + Benefits
Position Type: Permanent
Employment Type: Full time
Description: Unique opportunities with ISDA, the global derivatives industry trade association. Take on a high-profile role at the heart of the industry.
The International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA) is the largest global financial trade association by number of member firms, representing over 800 participants in the OTC derivatives industry. It has some 90 staff and offices in New York, Washington, London, Brussels, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Singapore. We are expanding our OTC Derivatives Operations presence and are actively seeking candidates for several positions. The preferred location is New York, although London could be considered for the right candidate.
Each position is a broad role in which you will play a key part in influencing the industry's efforts to standardize and automate derivatives post trade processes. You will have extensive interaction with market participants globally, both on the buy and sell-side, as well as with technology solution providers. Coordinating and running certain ISDA working groups and Committees will be an important part of your role which will involve organising industry meetings, facilitating consensus amongst member firms, writing minutes and ensuring that the groups deliver results. You will also respond to member queries regarding ISDA documentation and initiatives, and participate in regulatory and legal projects where, for instance, operations input and expertise is required. In addition to these diverse responsibilities, you will be encouraged to speak at conferences and devise training modules. Finally, you will have the opportunity to interact with the trade press and contribute to ISDA newsletters and other publications, reaching a wide audience. The roles are varied and high-profile.
Candidates should have in excess of 5 years' experience in OTC derivatives post trade processing, and should possess excellent communication and diplomacy skills, both written and verbal.
Source: http://jobs.efinancialcareers.com/job-4000000000633692.htm
Position: Private Equity Analyst - Real Estate
Location: San Francisco, CA
Compensation: Competitive
Position Type: Permanent
Employment Type: Full time
Description: The Analyst will focus primarily on monitoring and reporting asset level performance, identifying potential issues, and assisting Managers with existing asset business plan development and implementation.
POSITION DESCRIPTION:
• The Analyst will focus primarily on monitoring and reporting asset level performance, identifying potential issues, and assisting Managers with existing asset business plan development and implementation. Responsibilities will also includeModeling complex cash flows and partnership structures to report asset performance to the executive team
• Preparation of semi-annual hold/sell recommendations and asset status reports
• Researching competitive properties and real estate markets and providing asset performance projections based on market conditions
• Interacting with development and management partners to effectively identify asset performance issues and collectively determine successful action plans
• travelling, domestically and internationally to visit real estate assets, companies and existing partners
• Occasionally assisting the acquisition team with underwriting potential real estate and structured finance acquisitions
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:
• 1-2 years of relevant experience, including: real estate, construction management/budgeting, or finance
• Development and/or real estate cash flow modelling experience
• Strong quantitative and technical/computer skills (including proficiency in Microsoft Excel)
• Bachelor's degree in finance, business or related area
• A true self-starter capable of accomplishing complicated tasks with limited supervision
• Strong interest in the real estate private equity industry
• authorised to work in the U.S.
Source: http://jobs.efinancialcareers.com/job-4000000000638099.htm
Position: Compliance Officer - Derivatives
Location: New York, NY
Compensation: Base salary + bonus
Position Type: Permanent
Employment Type: Full time
Description: Work with the Business Unit and Compliance Advisory teams to establish and enhance the Supervisory and Compliance Oversight process, including supervisory manuals and related systems.
Identify gaps and weaknesses and develop a corrective action plan to remediate them. Take ownership of the remediation effort including report design, creation and implementation.
-Manage and communicate priorities among the Business Unit, IT, Operations, Compliance Advisory and Internal Audit.
-Work with IT to develop and enhance exception reports for Compliance and the Business. Own this process from development through implementation.
-Work with Business Unit, Risk, Operations, Front and Back Office Technology, as well as Legal and Compliance Technology.
-Perform daily review of surveillance reports to detect possible violations of Rules, Regulations and Firm Policies.
-Research and respond to issues that may arise at the trading desk level regarding sales, trading, capital market questions.
-Perform research needed to respond to regulatory inquiries and examinations.
The selected candidate will then be required to become familiar with the day-to-day operations of the trading desks and will be required to interact with staff members by providing answers to questions that may arise.
Must possess a good understanding and a working knowledge of the Compliance Surveillance Process and a basic knowledge of the rules and regulations.
-Must understand complex trading instruments such as structured/securitized products and derivatives.
-5-10 years of relevant Compliance or Regulatory experience.
-Should possess strong written and oral communication skills.
Local Candidates Only. No Third Parties. Green Card Holder, U.S. Citizen, or EAD status, if independent.
Source: http://jobs.efinancialcareers.com/job-4000000000641353.htm
Position: Vendor Management - Financial Services
Location: New York, NY
Compensation: Base salary + bonus
Position Type: Permanent
Employment Type: Full time
Description: Our client, a dynamic investment banking firm in New York City is seeking an experienced Vendor Risk Management professional to join their expanding team.
Candidate we seek must have strong knowledge of the vendor and risk management function and experience in planning and implementation of change management activities within a large global organisation. Experience in development and defining of communications and training curriculum strategies is highly desired. We seek a hands on individual with strong communications, organizational, negotiating and influencing skills with emphasis on dealing comfortably with C level executives. Experience in vendor management from initial selection process through lifecycle.
Responsibilities include:
* Define vendor management strategy.
* Establish and maintain firm wide standards.
* Maintain policies, standards & guidelines to effectively manage vendor risk.
* Develop communications & training strategy.
* Delivery of communications & training plan.
* Assist in coordinating & implementing change management.
* Reporting to senior management.
Qualifications include:
* BA/MA degree
* 8+ years in a change management function.
* Experience in vendor/risk management function.
* Experience in developing communications and training programs.
* Experience in executing communications and training programs.
* Strong communications and interpersonal skills.
* Strong negotiating skills.
* Ability to influence and communicate with top management.
* Ability to adapt to a flexible work environment.
Source: http://jobs.efinancialcareers.com/job-4000000000641412.htm
Position: Trading Systems Programmer/ Architecture & Infrastructure Development
Location: New York City, NY
Compensation: $ Open
Position Type: Permanent
Employment Type: Full time
Description: Trading Systems Programmer needed to join top tier Financial Firm in NYC. Work on the design and development of cutting edge automated trading systems (High Frequency and Algorithmic).
Ideal candidate will have an advanced degree in Mathematics, Physics, CS, EE, or Statistics as well as expert level programming skills. You will be very proficient in C++ programming and be experienced working in a UNIX, LINUX environment. Must have experience using Python, Perl, and SQL. Previous finance experience is not required, however you must have good communication skills and be a creative problem solver who is detail oriented. Successful candidate will be working as part of a team in the implementation of new trading strategies and in the development of new quantitative research tools. Pluses include experience with multithreaded programming, GUI design development, and Apache. Position offers a very lucrative compensation package and the opportunity for advancement. For consideration, please email your resume in MS Word format to [email protected]
Source: http://jobs.efinancialcareers.com/job-4000000000637109.htm
Position: Investment Analyst - Fluent in Spanish
Location: New York, NY
Compensation: Competitive
Position Type: Permanent
Employment Type: Full time
Description: Series 7 & 63 registration required
Fluency in Spanish and English required
College degree required
Minimum 1-2 years industry related experience
Interest and familiarity with the Latin America region and investment opportunities across markets
PowerPoint and Excel expertise required
Familiarity with JP Morgan Private Bank systems Prism, Topaz, DDR preferred
Excellent interpersonal skills, both written and oral
Self-starter, extremely organised and detailed-oriented with strong commitment to accuracy
Ability to multi-task and manage priorities effectively
Good judgment and problem solving skills
Absolute discretion when dealing with confidential matters
Ability to work both independently and as a team player
JPMorgan Chase is an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action Employer, M/F/D/V.
Qualifications
Series 7 & 63 registration required
Fluency in Spanish and English required
College degree required
Minimum 1-2 years industry related experience
Interest and familiarity with the Latin America region and investment opportunities across markets
PowerPoint and Excel expertise required
Familiarity with JP Morgan Private Bank systems Prism, Topaz, DDR preferred
Excellent interpersonal skills, both written and oral
Self-starter, extremely organised and detailed-oriented with strong commitment to accuracy
Ability to multi-task and manage priorities effectively
Good judgment and problem solving skills
Absolute discretion when dealing with confidential matters
Ability to work both independently and as a team player
JPMorgan Chase is an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action Employer, M/F/D/V.
Source: http://jobs.efinancialcareers.com/job-4000000000641744.htm
Position: M&A Analyst
Location: Norwalk, CT
Compensation: Competitive salary + bonus
Position Type: Permanent
Employment Type: Full time
Description: The M&A Analyst will be responsible on a daily basis for analysing energy M&A transactions and assets/companies on the market. Analysis includes both asset and corporate financial analysis and written transaction reports. Responsibilities may also include client presentations of energy M&A insights and trends.
Roles and Responsibilities:.
-prioritise, analyse, input into database and publish energy sector transactions based on daily transaction flow as tracked by news department.
- Perform additional research above assigned news database stories (e.g. locate primary source materials, contact transaction parties, visit company websites, general internet research, etc.) to ascertain complete disclosure on transaction data and details.
- Attend daily IHS Herold analyst meeting and contribute verbal analysis as warranted based on assigned transactions related to daily news stories. Publish written M&A/SEAM Alert reports to clients as warranted.
Required Education:
Bachelor's degree in finance/economics. Masters degree or CFA preferred.
Required Experience: The ideal candidate will have 5+ years experience in the energy industry as a financial analyst, or comparable Wall St. experience. Ability to work in a team-focused environment required.
Skills:
-Well developed research skills
-Solid reading comprehension and written/verbal communication skills.
-Very proficient in Microsoft Excel, Word and Powerpoint.
To apply for this job, please refer to the IHS Career Page and search for Job Number 1020307.
Source: http://jobs.efinancialcareers.com/job-4000000000639787.htm
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.