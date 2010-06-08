10 Awesome Jobs You Can Get In Finance Right Now

Position: Model Validation Quant | Multi Billion Dollar Hedge Fund

Location: San Francisco, CA

Compensation: $110,000 + Bonus + Benefits

Position Type: Permanent

Employment Type: Full time

Description: Model Validation Quant | Multi Billion Dollar Hedge Fund | San Francisco

$110'000 + Bonus + Benefit.

My Client is a top hedge fund looking for a model validation quant with knowledge of Iinterest rate, mortgages, commodities, equities or FX. You will be working for a team that has maximum exposure to a variety of asset classes. Experience is only required in at least one financial product but your knowledge of stochastic calculus and firm financial mathematics will be your primary strong point. This group looks to move its model validation quants to a front office function within 18 months. You will be looking to advance your career in the quant space and take full commercial advance of this fantastically well equip and profitable international fund.

The ideal candidate will have the following…

• Knowledge or experience with either Iinterest rate, mortgages, commodities, equities or FX

• Ph.D. in maths, Physics or similar

• At least 2 years of hands on experience as a quant or model validator in the area of derivatives pricing models

• A team player who is looking to eventually move into t front office pricing function.

The role offers the following...

• The opportunity to grow your skills and career.

• The chance to work for one of the most profitable funds in the States.

• The opportunity to work for a highly experienced team and lean new asset classes

Although preferable; you are not explicitly required to send your CV.

If you want to have a chat about this role, please free to call. We treat all applications/conversations as 100% confidential.

We also have a number of different roles in the entire quant finance spectrum, to view these role, please see www.g-q-r.com/vacancies

Source: http://jobs.efinancialcareers.com/job-4000000000640525.htm