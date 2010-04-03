10 Awesome iPad Apps For Travel

One of the Apple iPad‘s best uses is going to be as travel companion: It’s lighter than a laptop, more fun and intimate to use, and great for wasting time on a plane or train.



So it’s no surprise that many of the first iPad apps are focused on travel, extending the huge collection of great travel apps for the iPhone.

These range from flight trackers to mapping apps to travel guides and references. Most are inexpensive or free.

Click here to flip through 10 great iPad apps for travel →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.