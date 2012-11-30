10 Gifts For The Hipster In Your Life

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Do you have someone on your holiday list who lives in graphic tees and beanie hats? Someone who is technically a millennial, but thinks it’s super uncool to use that word?Do they wear skinny jeans, like folk music ironically, and have a picture of a sunset as their Facebook profile pic?
You might have a hipster on your list. And we’re here to help.
Hipsters hate everything, but we think we have a pretty good handle on what they’d want.
We've written about how hipsters love Lomography analogue cameras before, but they will especially love this Diana F+ Metropolis camera.
Not only is it a film camera (hipsters love retro stuff), but it also has a quirky travel theme and comes with a Lomography art book. Hipsters love art, too.
Price: $99.
Remember how hipsters love analogue? Well, who needs iTunes when you could experience the nostalgia of vinyl?
But for all those who want to appear cool but don't want to abandon their iTunes, there's even a USB output for importing records onto a computer in MP3 format.
Price: $129.99
There's something about the big moist eyes, scrunched face, and barrel body of a pug that hipsters can't resist.
Thankfully, Urban Outfitters has more than enough pug paraphernalia to go around like these 'Pugs Not Drugs' and 'Pug Life' tees.
Price: $24
The skinnier the pants, the better to show off the converse sneakers.
Do your hipster a favour by buying him some skinny chinos from ASOS. See how happy that model is? That could be your friend!
Price: $43.98
Head back to the late '70s with the Atari Flashback 4 game.
It comes with two updated wireless joystick controllers and 75 classic games like Crystal Castles, Breakout, Slot Machine, and Space Invaders. While you're at it, get yourself one, too -- this is actually pretty sweet.
Price: $49.99
This Papier-Mâché Newsprint Deer is great if your friend needs help decorating his or her hipster apartment.
The handmade deer's head is just ironic enough for him to have in his home.
Smartphone accessories make great gifts, but let the hipster in your life stand out from the crowd with this retro iPhone case designed to look like an '80s mobile phone.
It'll draw attention to your hipster friend, and let him feel like Zack Morris from Saved By The Bell. Which is secretly all he ever wanted, really.
Cost: $9.49.
The classic hipster blog is now a classic hipster coffee book.
'Awkward Family Photos' is just that -- a collection of the most awkward family photos the authors Mike Bender and Doug Chernack could find, from bizarre poses to '80s outfits.
Cost: $12.99.
These classic Ray-Ban specs are even better if you don't need a prescription for them!
The heavy, dark frame pairs best with dirty hair and a ragged beanie, just FYI.
Cost: Prices vary by store, find one near you here.
Earbuds are so ordinary. Why get boring headphones when you can get in-your-face vintage ones like these Panasonic Old School Monitor Stereo Headphones?
Because if you're going to be a hipster, you may as well let everyone know.
Cost: $32.24-$35.24.
