10 Awesome Castles You Can Buy Right Now

Meredith Galante
chicago castle

Photo: RedFin

If you really want to live like a king, buy a castle.Despite all the modern and technologically-savvy homes currently for sale, there’s still a trend of Medieval castles hitting the market.

Some of these castles date back to the 15th century while others have been constructed in modern times by owners who simply could. From France and Ireland to the suburbs of Chicago, you can find your perfect dream castle, too.

Ballindooley Castle In Galway, Ireland, is on sale for $1.1 million.

The 3,400-square-foot castle spans six floors and dates to the 15th century.

Buy this $4.5 million castle in Oak Brook, Ill., for $4.5 million.

The estate features 40-foot ceilings, 12 skylights, and sits on about an acre of land.

Buy this Paso Robles, Calif., Castle for $7.9 million.

The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The castle sits on 25 acres.

A castle in Great Barrington, Mass., is on sale for $8.995 million.

The castle dates from 1889, and spans almost 55,000 square feet.

Buy Château de Corbère for $11.7 million in the south of France.

The castle feature eight bedrooms and eight bathrooms across 7,000 square feet. The castle sits on 25 acres.

Buy the recently price-chopped Medieval Castle in Greenwich, Connecticut, for $13.5 million.

The estate has seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and two half baths.

For $22.3 million you can buy a 1,000-year-old castle on a hillside in Germany.

The castle features 10 bedrooms and nine full bathrooms, a four-car garage, a library, indoor pool, media room, and wine cellar.

This recently price-chopped castle in Versailles, Kentucky, can be yours for $26.5 million.

The home was originally built in 1975, but sat vacant until 2003.

The house has six bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms. The property spans nearly eight acres.

Buy an Italian castle from Medieval times for $58 million.

The massive estate has 30 bedrooms, 47 full bathrooms, and spans 40,000 square feet.

Prefer something a little more green?

