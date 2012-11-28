10 Awesome Behind-The-Scenes Photos From 'The Dark Knight Rises'

Kirsten Acuna
anne hathaway the dark knight risesAnne Hathaway as the Cat with director Christopher Nolan.

Photo: Warner Bros. / Facebook

With “The Dark Knight Rises” DVD out next week, we’re going through the special features on the Blu-ray disc between this week and next.So, we were in for a treat when the film’s Facebook page unveiled 52 new never-before-shared photos from the film that you won’t find with the movie.

While some of them are purely set pictures, a ton of them show a look behind the scenes with director Christopher Nolan. 

Nolan speaking with Gary Oldman.

Christian Bale doesn't seem too worried that the Bat's back has been broken.

More of Nolan in the prison cell.

Bruce Wayne looks a little too comfy in such close quarters with Bane.

Nolan giving some pointers to Anne Hathaway ...

... and Tom Hardy.

An up close look at the Batsuit.

Nolan with Bale and Hardy during the pivotal fight in the film.

Bane after he breaks the Bat taking the cowl as his trophy.

And, one shot of Batman on the Batpod ... because we can't end on a low note.

And, that's a wrap.

To view all of the photos, head over to TDKR Facebook page.

