10 Awesome Behind-The-Scenes Photos From 'The Dark Knight Rises'

Anne Hathaway as the Cat with director Christopher Nolan.

Photo: Warner Bros. / Facebook

With “The Dark Knight Rises” DVD out next week, we’re going through the special features on the Blu-ray disc between this week and next.So, we were in for a treat when the film’s Facebook page unveiled 52 new never-before-shared photos from the film that you won’t find with the movie.



While some of them are purely set pictures, a ton of them show a look behind the scenes with director Christopher Nolan.

