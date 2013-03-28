10 Australians Who Need To Try Google Glass

Prime Minister Julia Gillard was one of the first Australians to use Google’s new wearable Glass technology, but why should she have all the future-tech fun? Here are 10 other people who should use Glass.

What Is Glass?

Google Glass is a head-mounted computer with a display that sits in front of your eyes like glasses. They’re developed by Google and activated by voice. Google expects to release the device in the next 12 months or so for around $1500.

Here’s what it looks like to use Glass:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Tony Abbott

Photo: Stefan Postles/Stringer/Getty Images

Prime Minister Gillard’s not the only one wearing spiffy glasses in the upcoming election campaign. Opposition Leader Tony Abbott doubles down on the glasses challenge.

Malcolm Turnbull

Photo: Brendon Thorne/Stringer/Getty Images

We always see the Shadow Communications Minister and former party leader Malcolm Turnbull in Question Time with his iPad. A great use of Glass would be to livestream his questions.

Gina Rinehart

Photo: Paul Kane/Stringer/Getty Images

Perhaps if mining magnate Gina Rinehart had Glass she could keep track of which one of her kids are suing her this week?

Ed Husic

Image: Ed Husic

You may not know Federal MP for Chifley, Ed Husic, by name, but you know his work: he’s the guy fighting to make technology cheaper for Aussies in the Federal Parliament, and we think as and out and out geek he’d look great with a pair of Glass.

Cory Bernardi

Image: Cory Bernardi

Controversial Liberal Senator, Cory Bernardi, has gone on record before saying that Glass is one of the biggest threats to privacy imaginable. Bit harsh, really. We think he should at least give it a go first.

David Thodey

Photo: Lisa Maree Williams/Stringer/Getty Images

Telstra CEO David Thodey is a switched on kind of guy, and we think he’d really suit Glass.

Ian Narev

Image: Commonwealth Bank

It can be tough to keep track of the Commonwealth Bank’s astronomical profits, even if you’re Ian Narev, CEO. How about some handy glasses to keep track?

Richard Goyder – Wesfarmers CEO

Photo: Lisa Maree Williams/Stringer/Getty Images

Honestly, I’d just strap Glass to Goyder’s face and make him watch the “Down, Down” ads for days on end.

Gail Kelly

Photo: Brendon Thorne/Stringer/Getty Images

Gail Kelly is a trailblazer in Australian business, and we’d love her to blaze new ground in tech with Google Glass.

Clive Palmer

What better way to document the inaugural journey of the Titanic II than via Google Glass strapped to billionaire nutbag Clive Palmer’s face?

