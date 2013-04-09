10 Useful iPhone and iPad Apps That Are Guaranteed To Increase Your Productivity

Everyone wants to be more productive.
An increased sense of productivity makes us feel more accomplished, organised, and in control.
Since our smartphones and tablets are with us at all times, make your experience more productive by checking out these 10 apps.
They’ll help keep you on track and help to get more done.
Daedalus Touch is a beautiful writing app packed with top notch editing features that put the focus on writing not the app.
Sunrise is our new favourite calendar app. It's easy to use, looks great, and integrates locations with Google Maps.
Scraps is an app that helps you to organise your thoughts. When you have a random idea or insight launch the app, jot it down and come back to it later.
We're obsessed with Carrot. The sadistic to-do list keeps us coming back everyday itching to check off another thing from our list. Carrot is unique in that it gets mad at you when you don't get the things you're supposed to do done.
Thinglist is a simple place to remember things. Don't think of Thinglist as a to-do list instead its a place to organise books you want to read, ideas to remember, people, products and more.
Inkflow is an app for those who think more visually. The app allows you to actually draw out ideas with the ability to export creations to PDF and JPEG formats.
1Password helps you to never forget your passwords again. Don't be discouraged by the price, for what this app can do it's certainly worth it. 1Password remembers all of your passwords so you don't ever have to type one in again. Everything is done securely so that you don't have to ever use the same password twice too.
CoBook is a non-destructive address book. This means that whatever you do in the app does not negatively affect your stock iPhone address book. CoBook is good because its easy to use and updates contacts with current pictures, emails and phone numbers. Besides that you can stay on top of your contacts by also viewing their latest tweets.
Cue helps organise your day. The app links all your accounts like Gmail, Calendar, Twitter, Dropbox, and other networks to help you get a realistic view of what your day will look like. Cue is a centralized place to know what's coming up next.
Habit List wants to help you form good habits. Each day you can check off a particular task you've accomplished and see how close you are to forming a habit. There's even flexible scheduling so you don't get penalised for not doing something each day.
