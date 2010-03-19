The Top 10 March Madness iPhone Apps

Following March Madness as closely as you should isn’t always easy.
There are so many games going on at once, and work and other responsibilities often drag you away from your television set, no matter how diligent you try to be.
Luckily, there are dozens of iPhone apps to help you keep track of all the action even when you’re on the move.
Check out 10 iPhone apps to help you follow every second of March Madness >
iTunes link
Price: Free
ESPN's scoreboard app covers just about any sports league your likely to have an interest in, but it's especially useful in the early going of March Madness, when there are so very many games you absolutely need to know about.
iTunes link
Price: $29.99
Connect to your Slingbox at home to watch the game you want on the network you want.
iTunes link
Price: Free
A good app for all-around coverage. Keep up on scores, the schedule, news items, blog posts and more.
iTunes link
Price: Free
If you're in a pool using ESPN's bracket system, this lets you keep tabs on how you're doing on the move.
iTunes link
Price: Free
FanPulse lets you follow sporting events with your friends all over the world. See which games your friends are watching, and check-in to those games to discuss the action live.
iTunes link
Price: $6.99
OK, perhaps an NCAA game would be more appropriate, but NBA Live is the best iPhone basketball game out there.
iTunes link
Price: $1.99 (free ad-supported version also available)
Sportacular is another general coverage app, but it has some key advantages over its free counterparts. Most attractive: it lists betting odds.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.