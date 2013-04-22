10 Apps That Made My Life Better

I use Evernote to remember everything from what kind of Oysters I like to eat, gifts ideas for my wife's birthday next October, what kind of golf clubs I like to use from 100/75/50 yards out, and notes from my last meeting with a source.

All of it is searchable and organised into clearly labelled notebooks.

Evernote also has other neat tricks.

You can take a picture of a hand-written note, and the words on the page will become searchable later.

It's aware of your calendar. If you have a meeting on your calendar, it will automatically label notes you take during that meeting 'Notes from meeting with Henry.'

Just awesome.