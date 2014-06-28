Here Are 10 Apple Patents We Want To See Become A Reality

“We are going to patent it all,” Apple co-founder Steve Jobs reportedly told his team in 2006, according to Fred Vogelstein’s book “Dogfight.”

Since then, Apple’s policy on intellectual property has been exactly that: Patent everything, even if it doesn’t make it to a final product.

Apple is constantly filing patents — and defending them, too — but since many of Apple’s patented ideas don’t see the light of day, we thought it’d be fun to take a look at some of the company’s unique innovations — particularly the ones we’d like to see in a future product or two.

Big shout-out to PatentlyApple and the U.S. Patent And Trademark Office for letting us use the patent images in this story.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.