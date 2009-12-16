10 American Industries That Will Boom In The Next Decade

Gus Lubin
As employment picks up over the decade, America will begin to look like a very different country.

Industries like manufacturing are vanishing. But the senior care sector is booming.

Last week the Bureau of labour Statistics published an interesting study about job trends and predictions.

Among the things it looked at: the American industries that will see the biggest employment growth from 2008-2018.

Full-service restaurants

Number employed in 2008: 4,598,000

Number employed in 2018 (est.): 4,942,000

Percentage growth: 7.5%

Why: Americans eat out more than they used to, according to the USDA. This trend will continue as baby boomers enter their golden years.

Local government, excluding education and hospitals

Number employed in 2008: 5,819,000

Number employed in 2018 (est.): 6,306,000

Percentage growth: 8.4%

Why: Population growth and political trends will lead to a rising demand for public safety and health services, according to the BLS.

Employment services

Number employed in 2008: 3,144,000

Number employed in 2018 (est.): 3,744,000

Percentage growth: 19.1%

Why: America's shifting economy will carry a high demand for temporary and specialised employees. Temp agencies are the largest sector of this industry.

Nursing care facilities

Number employed in 2008: 1,614,000

Number employed in 2018 (est.): 2,007,000

Percentage growth: 24.4%

Why: America is ageing.

Offices of physicians

Number employed in 2008: 2,266,000

Number employed in 2018 (est.): 3,038,000

Percentage growth: 34.1%

Why: The upshot of health care reform is much more business for physicians.

General merchandise stores

Number employed in 2008: 1,490,000

Number employed in 2018 (est.): 2,097,000

Percentage growth: 40.7%

Why: With continuing trends toward efficiency -- see Walmart -- American retail will grow in profit and workforce.

Computer systems design and related services

Number employed in 2008: 1,450,000

Number employed in 2018 (est.): 2,107,000

Percentage growth: 45.3%

Why: There's a huge demand for computer services today, and this will only increase.

Home health care services

Number employed in 2008: 958,000

Number employed in 2018 (est.): 1,399,000

Percentage growth: 46.1%

Why: America is ageing. For seniors who can't afford inpatient care, home health care will be a popular option.

Services for the elderly and persons with disabilities

Number employed in 2008: 585,000

Number employed in 2018 (est.): 1,016,000

Percentage growth: 73.8%

Why: Yet another sector related to America's ageing population. This industry involves nurses and psychiatric aides at inpatient facilities, which will be in increasing demand.

Management, scientific, and technical consulting services

Number employed in 2008: 1,009,000

Number employed in 2018 (est.): 1,844,000

Percentage growth: 82.8%

Why: A generation of highly educated but non-productive workers will swell the ranks of managers and consultants.

