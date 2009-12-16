10 American Industries That Will Boom In The Next Decade

As employment picks up over the decade, America will begin to look like a very different country.
Industries like manufacturing are vanishing. But the senior care sector is booming.
Last week the Bureau of labour Statistics published an interesting study about job trends and predictions.
Among the things it looked at: the American industries that will see the biggest employment growth from 2008-2018.
Number employed in 2008: 4,598,000
Number employed in 2018 (est.): 4,942,000
Percentage growth: 7.5%
Why: Americans eat out more than they used to, according to the USDA. This trend will continue as baby boomers enter their golden years.
Number employed in 2008: 5,819,000
Number employed in 2018 (est.): 6,306,000
Percentage growth: 8.4%
Why: Population growth and political trends will lead to a rising demand for public safety and health services, according to the BLS.
Number employed in 2008: 3,144,000
Number employed in 2018 (est.): 3,744,000
Percentage growth: 19.1%
Why: America's shifting economy will carry a high demand for temporary and specialised employees. Temp agencies are the largest sector of this industry.
Number employed in 2008: 1,614,000
Number employed in 2018 (est.): 2,007,000
Percentage growth: 24.4%
Why: America is ageing.
Number employed in 2008: 2,266,000
Number employed in 2018 (est.): 3,038,000
Percentage growth: 34.1%
Why: The upshot of health care reform is much more business for physicians.
Number employed in 2008: 1,490,000
Number employed in 2018 (est.): 2,097,000
Percentage growth: 40.7%
Why: With continuing trends toward efficiency -- see Walmart -- American retail will grow in profit and workforce.
Number employed in 2008: 1,450,000
Number employed in 2018 (est.): 2,107,000
Percentage growth: 45.3%
Why: There's a huge demand for computer services today, and this will only increase.
Number employed in 2008: 958,000
Number employed in 2018 (est.): 1,399,000
Percentage growth: 46.1%
Why: America is ageing. For seniors who can't afford inpatient care, home health care will be a popular option.
Number employed in 2008: 585,000
Number employed in 2018 (est.): 1,016,000
Percentage growth: 73.8%
Why: Yet another sector related to America's ageing population. This industry involves nurses and psychiatric aides at inpatient facilities, which will be in increasing demand.
Number employed in 2008: 1,009,000
Number employed in 2018 (est.): 1,844,000
Percentage growth: 82.8%
Why: A generation of highly educated but non-productive workers will swell the ranks of managers and consultants.
