10 Amazon Private-Label Products You Didn't Know Existed

Dan Frommer

As Amazon continues to expand as the “Wal-Mart of the Web,” one of its more recent strategies has been to offer private-label brands that you can’t buy anywhere else.

But it’s done so quietly, without drawing much attention — so that even a regular Amazon shopper might not know that some were Amazon’s custom brands.

Click here to see 10 Amazon private-label products you can’t buy anywhere else, from a Snuggie knockoff to a tool kit →

Its latest, more obvious example is AmazonBasics, a line of electronics accessories, which launched today. The basic line includes USB and A/V cords and blank recordable media, such as DVD-R discs, and Amazon will continue to expand it.

But Amazon has been doing private-label home gear for more than two years, under brands like Pinzon kitchen gadgets, Strathwood outdoor furniture, Pike Street bath and home products, and Denali tools.

It’s put together a wide variety of items, ranging from a Snuggle knockoff to linens to tool kits.

And don’t forget the Kindle family of e-reader gadgets, perhaps the most obvious Amazon-branded product — and likely the one it had the most intimate involvement designing and producing.

More about the consumer’s advantages to private-label products — and Amazon’s — in our companion story about AmazonBasics.

But for now…

Click here to see 10 Amazon private-label products you can’t buy anywhere else, from a Snuggie knockoff to a tool kit →

Snuggie Knockoff

Pike Street Cuddly 2-Pack Wrap

Price: $24.99 (blue), $23.99 (red or brown)

Amazon Link

A/V Cable

AmazonBasics High Speed HDMI Cable (9.8 Feet / 3.0 Meters)

Price: $8.35

Amazon Link

Mandoline

Pinzon Stainless-Steel Mandoline

Price: $36.99

Amazon Link

Outdoor Chair

Strathwood Anti-Gravity Adjustable Recliners

Price: $64 (most colours), $52.28 (yellow)

Amazon Link

Towels

Pinzon Bamboo Cotton Towel

Price: $19.99

Amazon Link

Tool Kit

Denali 115-Piece Home Repair Tool Kit

Price: $44.28

Amazon Link

Outdoor Chaise

Strathwood Chaise Lounge

Price: $119.99

Amazon Link

Bedding

Pike Street Overfilled Ultra Soft Microplush Queen Mattress Pad

Price: $45.26

Amazon Link

Blank Discs

AmazonBasics 4.7GB 16x DVD-R (100-Pack Spindle)

Price: $18.39

Amazon Link

Wine Opener Kit

Pinzon Penguin Wine Opener Gift Set

Price: $24.99

Amazon Link

Bonus: E-Readers

You knew Amazon made these, but they're worth mentioning, as they're probably the product Amazon has had the most design (and marketing) influence over.

Price: $299 for Kindle 2, $489 for larger Kindle DX

Amazon Link

Don't Miss...

10 iPhone Accessories We'd Love To Have

The 10 Most Expensive iPhone Apps

15 Things You Can Remote Control With Your iPhone

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.