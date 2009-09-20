10 Amazon Private-Label Products You Didn't Know Existed

As Amazon continues to expand as the “Wal-Mart of the Web,” one of its more recent strategies has been to offer private-label brands that you can’t buy anywhere else.



But it’s done so quietly, without drawing much attention — so that even a regular Amazon shopper might not know that some were Amazon’s custom brands.

Its latest, more obvious example is AmazonBasics, a line of electronics accessories, which launched today. The basic line includes USB and A/V cords and blank recordable media, such as DVD-R discs, and Amazon will continue to expand it.

But Amazon has been doing private-label home gear for more than two years, under brands like Pinzon kitchen gadgets, Strathwood outdoor furniture, Pike Street bath and home products, and Denali tools.

It’s put together a wide variety of items, ranging from a Snuggle knockoff to linens to tool kits.

And don’t forget the Kindle family of e-reader gadgets, perhaps the most obvious Amazon-branded product — and likely the one it had the most intimate involvement designing and producing.

More about the consumer’s advantages to private-label products — and Amazon’s — in our companion story about AmazonBasics.

But for now…

