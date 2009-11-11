10 Awesome Tales of Wall Street Excess

The junk bond king was the epitome of wealth in the 1980s, at one point making over $500 million in one year at Drexel Burnham Lambert. While a modest man who often stayed out of the limelight, Milken was by far one of the richest people on Wall Street, if not the richest for a brief period of time. He used two gigantic X-shaped trading desks in his office to maximise workflow and threw lavish conferences at the Beverly Hills Hotel that he dubbed 'Predators Ball.' His ability to take over companies using a 'highly confident letter' from Drexel earned him a reputation as a serious player in the world of leveraged buyouts.

After banker Ivan Boesky snitched on Milken, the SEC and his subsequent trial ended up draining him of over one billion dollars worth of settlements and fines. Milken's scandal lead to the downfall and eventual closure of Drexel.

What's wild about the whole Milken ordeal is that most people think he was convicted of insider trading when he in fact, was not. Here are the charges against him:

1. Aiding and abetting another person's failure to file an accurate 13d statement with the SEC since the schedule was not amended to reflect an understanding that any loss would be made up.

2. Selling stock without disclosure of an understanding that the purchaser would not lose money.

3. Aiding and abbetting another in filing inaccurate broker-dealer reports with the SEC.

4. Sending confirmation slips through the mail that failed to disclose that a commission was included in the price.

5. Agreeing to sell securities to a customer and to buy those securities back at a real loss to the customer, but with an understanding that he would try to find a future profitable transaction to make up for any losses.

6. One count of conspiracy to commit the other five violations.

Today, Milken runs the Milken Institute, an economic thinktank, and works towards finding a cure for cancer. In a rare tale on Wall Street, Milken is truly the epitome of a reformed broker.