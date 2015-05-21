10 amazing photos of nature taken at the perfect moment

The 2015 National Geographic Traveller Photo Contest is nearing its conclusion. Judging by the entries National Geographic is showing off, the competition looks tough.
In last year’s contest, there were more than 18,000 entries to the contest. Photos are divided into four categories: travel portraits, outdoor scenes, sense of place, and spontaneous moments.
Entries for this year’s contest are being accepted until June 30th. If you think you’ve got what it takes, enter here.
The grand prize winner gets an eight-day National Geographic Photo Expedition: Costa Rica and the Panama Canal with airfare for two.
To celebrate the end of the contest, National Geographic has shared some of its favourite entries from the “Spontaneous Moments” category with us here.
Photographer Howard Singleton says he had 'lucky timing' to snap this shot. The oxpecker was originally sitting on the hippo's head, but had to leave when the hippo decided to yawn.
'Whale watching is magical, but the waiting part is filled with anticipation,' says Sandra Aileen Greenberg. She was lucky enough to catch a mother and calf burst out of the water at the same time.
This photo was taken in the Apuseni Mountains in Romania. 'I really liked this kind woman, her funny smile, and how the ox licks her hand,' says photographer Angyalosi Beáta.
Kathakali is a stylised Indian dance-drama, noted for its attractive make-up of characters, elaborate costumes, detailed gestures, and defined body movements. This scene was called 'Tapas Attam.'
This photo was taken near the Andaman Islands in the Bay of Bengal, while diving with an elephant that likes to swim in the sea. 'It is one of the brightest experiences I've ever had,' says photographer Mike Korostelev.
Giant waves crash together along the Na Pali Coast in Hawaii. 'What really makes (this photo) special to me is the bird flying in the corner of the frame,' says photographer Lee Scott.
Speaking of birds, photographer Alejandro Prieto captured this sea bird, the Hawaiian Petrel, while on an expedition to Todos Santos in Baja California, Mexico. It was feeding on crustaceans.
This Sally Lightfoot crab crawled onto this iguana's back on Fernandina Island in the Galapagos. 'Nature is full of surprises,' says photographer Nancy Leigh.
