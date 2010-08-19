10 Amazing James Bond Gadgets That You Can Actually Buy

It just had to come in first, if only because we all dreamed of having one when we were kids. After appearing first in Thunderball, the Pentagon (who else?) commissioned Bell Labs to turn this flight of fancy into something they could use.

The boffins came back with a device that could propel its owner up to 9 metres in the air at a gentle pace of around 10 mph. For up to 30 seconds. It's quite possible that the Department of defence weren't sure if this would make their soldiers more or less of a target, and the unit was never mass produced. On the plus side, the high pressure nitrogen gas it uses won't burn off your trousers, and the fact remains that our schoolboy fantasies are now a reality.

Source: BBC