10 Amazing James Bond Gadgets That You Can Actually Buy

We’ve searched the web (and James’ back catalogue) to bring you 10 of the greatest gadgets that have somehow made their way from the silver screen to the real world.Anyone remember the story about the alleged undercover agent and the poisoned umbrella…
It just had to come in first, if only because we all dreamed of having one when we were kids. After appearing first in Thunderball, the Pentagon (who else?) commissioned Bell Labs to turn this flight of fancy into something they could use.
The boffins came back with a device that could propel its owner up to 9 metres in the air at a gentle pace of around 10 mph. For up to 30 seconds. It's quite possible that the Department of defence weren't sure if this would make their soldiers more or less of a target, and the unit was never mass produced. On the plus side, the high pressure nitrogen gas it uses won't burn off your trousers, and the fact remains that our schoolboy fantasies are now a reality.
Used in Thunderball and again in Die Another Day. The real life version is about the same size as the one used by 007, and, strangely, is much more useful than the models he uses.
The Neptune EBD1 (pictured) is developed by Homeland Security Group International, Inc. and allows for up to 1 hour of breathing time, roughly 10 times better than the ones shown in the films.
Not used for any operational purposes in A View To a Kill, instead used by Q for some peeping-tom action after the, ahem, climax of the film when Bond saves water by showering with Stacey Sutton.
Rovers similar to the one seen in the film have dozens of high-tech applications, not least in bomb disposal and search and rescue, God bless 'em.
One of the few objects that has managed to truly make the leap from fantasy to reality. Seen as cutting edge technology when originally showcased in Goldfinger, since then the miniature homing device has hit the streets in a massive way in the developed and developing world.
The most common variant being found in your own mobile phone, modern tracking gadgets have become so common that 007 had to be surgically implanted with a tiny GPS transmitter in Casino Royale just to stay ahead just to stay ahead of the curve.
We couldn't bring ourselves to keep this one out. After decades of on screen near-misses, and potentially earth-shattering misuse of the awesome power of the military and industrial strength laser in the hands of various evil-doers, we are proud to announce that lasers that are actually powerful enough to be dangerous are here. Sort of.
Nowadays anybody who can afford it can buy a handheld laser online that will burst a balloon or potentially blind someone….and didn't George Bush want to put a massive Moonraker laser on Airforce One or something?
